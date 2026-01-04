Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers Today: January 4, 2026

The Boston Globe Mini Crossword is your perfect mind exerciser of daily wordplay, with New England-flavoured brain boost in a compact format! It delivers the same satisfaction of a full-sized puzzle but is perfectly sized for your morning coffee break or a short subway ride. Here are the clues and answers for today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword for January 4, 2026.
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: ___ California (Mexican peninsula) – BAJA
- 5 Across: “With 3-Down, Baltimore star with the most career rushing yards for a quarterback – LAMAR
- 6 Across: Cut into three parts – TRISECT
- 8 Across: Comment – REMARK
- 9 Across: “I’m in heaven right now!” – AHBLISS
- 11 Across: Bus. bigwig – CEO
- 12 Across: Bird call – COO
- 13 Across: Letters on an ambulance – EMS
- 14 Across: “Masha ___ the Bear” (animated series) – AND
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Underlying, as some rock formations – BASAL
- 2 Down: Word in two continent names – AMERICA
- 3 Down: See 5-Across – JACKSON
- 4 Down: Painting or sculpture – ART
- 5 Down: Dances lowering a bar – LIMBOS
- 6 Down: Outline a figure – TRACE
- 7 Down: Tailor again, as a skirt – REHEM
- 10 Down: Lawn material – SOD
Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword offers a clever mix of geography and athletic milestones, centered around a record-breaking NFL quarterback whose name is split between the Across and Down clues. Solvers will need to navigate through terms ranging from Mexican peninsulas and geological formations to animated series and tailoring verbs. With its blend of “business bigwig” abbreviations and “heavenly” expressions, the grid provides a satisfying mental workout that rewards both sports fans and general trivia buffs alike. I’d rate this a 4.5 out of 5.
How to Play the Boston Globe Mini Crossword
Playing the Boston Globe Mini Crossword is quick and simple:
- The Goal: Your objective is to fill in the small grid with words that correctly fit all the clues, both horizontally (Across) and vertically (Down).
- The Clues: You are given two lists of clues: “Across” clues correspond to the horizontal entries, and “Down” clues correspond to the vertical entries.
- Word Length: The grid itself determines the exact number of letters needed for each answer.
- Intersections: The key to crosswords is that letters you enter for an “Across” word will simultaneously serve as a letter for a “Down” word, and vice-versa. This intersecting structure is what helps you solve the tougher clues.
- Daily Challenge: A new Boston Globe Mini Crossword puzzle is published every day online, giving you a fresh challenge every 24 hours!