Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers Today: January 4, 2026

The Boston Globe Mini Crossword is your perfect mind exerciser of daily wordplay, with New England-flavoured brain boost in a compact format! It delivers the same satisfaction of a full-sized puzzle but is perfectly sized for your morning coffee break or a short subway ride. Here are the clues and answers for today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword for January 4, 2026.

Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers for January 4, 2026

Here are all the answers to the Boston Globe Mini Crossword of Today:

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across : ___ California (Mexican peninsula) – BAJA

___ California (Mexican peninsula) – 5 Across : “With 3-Down, Baltimore star with the most career rushing yards for a quarterback – LAMAR

“With 3-Down, Baltimore star with the most career rushing yards for a quarterback – 6 Across : Cut into three parts – TRISECT

Cut into three parts – 8 Across : Comment – REMARK

: Comment – 9 Across : “I’m in heaven right now!” – AHBLISS

“I’m in heaven right now!” – 11 Across : Bus. bigwig – CEO

Bus. bigwig – 12 Across : Bird call – COO

Bird call – 13 Across : Letters on an ambulance – EMS

Letters on an ambulance – 14 Across: “Masha ___ the Bear” (animated series) – AND

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down : Underlying, as some rock formations – BASAL

Underlying, as some rock formations – 2 Down : Word in two continent names – AMERICA

Word in two continent names – 3 Down : See 5-Across – JACKSON

See 5-Across – 4 Down : Painting or sculpture – ART

Painting or sculpture – 5 Down : Dances lowering a bar – LIMBOS

Dances lowering a bar – 6 Down : Outline a figure – TRACE

Outline a figure – 7 Down : Tailor again, as a skirt – REHEM

Tailor again, as a skirt – 10 Down: Lawn material – SOD

Click to reveal the answer image for today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword

What do you think of today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?



Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword offers a clever mix of geography and athletic milestones, centered around a record-breaking NFL quarterback whose name is split between the Across and Down clues. Solvers will need to navigate through terms ranging from Mexican peninsulas and geological formations to animated series and tailoring verbs. With its blend of “business bigwig” abbreviations and “heavenly” expressions, the grid provides a satisfying mental workout that rewards both sports fans and general trivia buffs alike. I’d rate this a 4.5 out of 5.

You can also checkout today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:

How to Play the Boston Globe Mini Crossword

Playing the Boston Globe Mini Crossword is quick and simple: