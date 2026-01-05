Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers Today: January 5, 2026

The Boston Globe Mini Crossword is your perfect mind exerciser of daily wordplay, with New England-flavoured brain boost in a compact format! It delivers the same satisfaction of a full-sized puzzle but is perfectly sized for your morning coffee break or a short subway ride. Here are the clues and answers for today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword for January 5, 2026.

1 Across: Red gemstone – RUBY

5 Across: Film category – GENRE

6 Across: Mortgage swap-outs, in brief – REFIS

7 Across: Keen, as a fan – AVID

8 Across: Lavish celebration – FETE

1 Down: Christopher of "Superman" – REEVE

2 Down: Not suitable – UNFIT

3 Down: Thrower of a bouquet, often – BRIDE

4 Down: "You bet!" – YES

5 Down: Tennis great Steffi ___ – GRAF

What do you think of today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?



This compact crossword is clean, elegant, and very solver-friendly, making excellent use of its small grid without feeling cramped or repetitive. The clues are direct but not dull, with a satisfying balance between straightforward definitions and light general-knowledge nods that feel fair at this size. Fill is tight and familiar, allowing smooth crossings throughout, and the grid avoids awkward abbreviations or forced entries, which is especially important in a mini. Overall, it’s a neatly constructed puzzle that delivers a quick, pleasant solve while still rewarding attentive reading—exactly what a good short-form crossword should do. I’d rate this a 3.5 out of 5.

