Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers Today: January 6, 2026

The Boston Globe Mini Crossword is your perfect mind exerciser of daily wordplay, with New England-flavoured brain boost in a compact format! It delivers the same satisfaction of a full-sized puzzle but is perfectly sized for your morning coffee break or a short subway ride. Here are the clues and answers for today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword for January 6, 2026.

Here are all the answers to the Boston Globe Mini Crossword of Today:

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Actor Cheadle — DON

4 Across: Piece of pizza — SLICE

6 Across: Fraction of a pound — OUNCE

7 Across: Sigmund ___, father of psychoanalysis — FREUD

8 Across: Towel fabric — TERRY

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Informal eatery — DINER

2 Down: Take place — OCCUR

3 Down: Emotionally demanding — NEEDY

4 Down: Squishy — SOFT

5 Down: Draw in — LURE

This crossword comes together neatly with a well-balanced mix of familiar general-knowledge references and everyday vocabulary, making it accessible without feeling trivial. The grid is compact and efficient, with answers interlocking cleanly and reinforcing one another, which gives solvers satisfying confirmation as entries fall into place. The cultural nods are clear but not obscure, while the common-word fill keeps the puzzle flowing at a steady pace. Overall, it feels thoughtfully constructed, approachable for a wide range of solvers, and polished enough to be both enjoyable and confidence-building. I’d rate this a 4.5 out of 5.

