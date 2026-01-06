Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers Today: January 6, 2026

The Boston Globe Mini Crossword is your perfect mind exerciser of daily wordplay, with New England-flavoured brain boost in a compact format! It delivers the same satisfaction of a full-sized puzzle but is perfectly sized for your morning coffee break or a short subway ride. Here are the clues and answers for today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword for January 6, 2026.
Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers for January 6, 2026
Here are all the answers to the Boston Globe Mini Crossword of Today:
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Actor Cheadle — DON
- 4 Across: Piece of pizza — SLICE
- 6 Across: Fraction of a pound — OUNCE
- 7 Across: Sigmund ___, father of psychoanalysis — FREUD
- 8 Across: Towel fabric — TERRY
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Informal eatery — DINER
- 2 Down: Take place — OCCUR
- 3 Down: Emotionally demanding — NEEDY
- 4 Down: Squishy — SOFT
- 5 Down: Draw in — LURE
Click to reveal the answer image for today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword
What do you think of today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?
This crossword comes together neatly with a well-balanced mix of familiar general-knowledge references and everyday vocabulary, making it accessible without feeling trivial. The grid is compact and efficient, with answers interlocking cleanly and reinforcing one another, which gives solvers satisfying confirmation as entries fall into place. The cultural nods are clear but not obscure, while the common-word fill keeps the puzzle flowing at a steady pace. Overall, it feels thoughtfully constructed, approachable for a wide range of solvers, and polished enough to be both enjoyable and confidence-building. I’d rate this a 4.5 out of 5.
You can also checkout today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:
- NYT Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
- Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Hints and Answers
- USA Today Crossword Hints and Answers
- LA Times Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
- Washington Post Mini Meta Crossword
- The New Yorker Mini Crossword Answers
How to Play the Boston Globe Mini Crossword
Playing the Boston Globe Mini Crossword is quick and simple:
- The Goal: Your objective is to fill in the small grid with words that correctly fit all the clues, both horizontally (Across) and vertically (Down).
- The Clues: You are given two lists of clues: “Across” clues correspond to the horizontal entries, and “Down” clues correspond to the vertical entries.
- Word Length: The grid itself determines the exact number of letters needed for each answer.
- Intersections: The key to crosswords is that letters you enter for an “Across” word will simultaneously serve as a letter for a “Down” word, and vice-versa. This intersecting structure is what helps you solve the tougher clues.
- Daily Challenge: A new Boston Globe Mini Crossword puzzle is published every day online, giving you a fresh challenge every 24 hours!