Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers Today: January 8, 2026

The Boston Globe Mini Crossword is your perfect mind exerciser of daily wordplay, with New England-flavoured brain boost in a compact format! It delivers the same satisfaction of a full-sized puzzle but is perfectly sized for your morning coffee break or a short subway ride. Here are the clues and answers for today's Boston Globe Mini Crossword for January 8, 2026.

Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers for January 8, 2026

Here are all the answers to the Boston Globe Mini Crossword of Today:

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Dalmatian feature – SPOT

Dalmatian feature – 5 Across: Fortuneteller’s deck – TAROT

Fortuneteller’s deck – 7 Across: Russian currency unit- RUBLE

Russian currency unit- 8 Across: Step __ (resign) – ASIDE

Step __ (resign) – 9 Across: Drenched – WET

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Fat tube for a Boba drink – STRAW

Fat tube for a Boba drink – 2 Down: Remote button – PAUSE

Remote button – 3 Down: Planetary path – ORBIT

Planetary path – 4 Down: “I ___ you so!” – TOLD

“I ___ you so!” – 6 Down: Common purchase at a concert – TEE

Today’s Mini is a delightful and well-rounded puzzle that mixes astronomical concepts with modern lifestyle items. It’s a smooth solve that takes you from the “planetary paths” of outer space to the “fat tubes” found in a cup of Boba tea. With a blend of international currency, mystical decks, and a classic Dalmatian reference, the grid feels diverse yet highly accessible. It’s a perfect “coffee break” puzzle that flows logically and rewards quick thinking. I’d rate the difficulty a gentle 4.5 out of 5.

How to Play the Boston Globe Mini Crossword

Playing the Boston Globe Mini Crossword is quick and simple: