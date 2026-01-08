Home » Puzzles » Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers Today: January 8, 2026

Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers Today: January 8, 2026

The Boston Globe Mini Crossword is your perfect mind exerciser of daily wordplay, with New England-flavoured brain boost in a compact format! It delivers the same satisfaction of a full-sized puzzle but is perfectly sized for your morning coffee break or a short subway ride. Here are the clues and answers for today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword for January 8, 2026.

Here are all the answers to the Boston Globe Mini Crossword of Today:

Across Answers: ➡️
  • 1 Across: Dalmatian feature – SPOT
  • 5 Across: Fortuneteller’s deck – TAROT
  • 7 Across: Russian currency unit- RUBLE
  • 8 Across: Step __ (resign) – ASIDE
  • 9 Across: Drenched – WET

Down Answers: ⬇️
  • 1 Down: Fat tube for a Boba drink – STRAW
  • 2 Down: Remote button – PAUSE
  • 3 Down: Planetary path – ORBIT
  • 4 Down: “I ___ you so!” – TOLD
  • 6 Down: Common purchase at a concert – TEE

Today’s Mini is a delightful and well-rounded puzzle that mixes astronomical concepts with modern lifestyle items. It’s a smooth solve that takes you from the “planetary paths” of outer space to the “fat tubes” found in a cup of Boba tea. With a blend of international currency, mystical decks, and a classic Dalmatian reference, the grid feels diverse yet highly accessible. It’s a perfect “coffee break” puzzle that flows logically and rewards quick thinking. I’d rate the difficulty a gentle 4.5 out of 5.

How to Play the Boston Globe Mini Crossword

Playing the Boston Globe Mini Crossword is quick and simple:

  • The Goal: Your objective is to fill in the small grid with words that correctly fit all the clues, both horizontally (Across) and vertically (Down).
  • The Clues: You are given two lists of clues: “Across” clues correspond to the horizontal entries, and “Down” clues correspond to the vertical entries.
  • Word Length: The grid itself determines the exact number of letters needed for each answer.
  • Intersections: The key to crosswords is that letters you enter for an “Across” word will simultaneously serve as a letter for a “Down” word, and vice-versa. This intersecting structure is what helps you solve the tougher clues.
  • Daily Challenge: A new Boston Globe Mini Crossword puzzle is published every day online, giving you a fresh challenge every 24 hours!

