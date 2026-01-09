Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers Today: January 9, 2026

The Boston Globe Mini Crossword is your perfect mind exerciser of daily wordplay, with New England-flavoured brain boost in a compact format! It delivers the same satisfaction of a full-sized puzzle but is perfectly sized for your morning coffee break or a short subway ride. Here are the clues and answers for today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword for January 9, 2026.

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: “That was close!” – WHEW

“That was close!” – 5 Across: Glittered – SHONE

Glittered – 6 Across: Parliament’s House of ___ – LORDS

Parliament’s House of ___ – 7 Across: “If all ___ fails …” – ELSE

“If all ___ fails …” – 8 Across: Homeowner’s document – DEED

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Undivided – WHOLE

Undivided – 2 Down: Stable animal? – HORSE

Stable animal? – 3 Down: Concluded – ENDED

Concluded – 4 Down: “Scream” director Craven – WES

“Scream” director Craven – 5 Down: Toboggan, e.g. – SLED

This crossword offers a delightful mix of everyday vocabulary and accessible trivia, blending conversational sighs of relief and common idioms with references to property documents and government bodies. The prompts feel fresh and engaging for a quick mental workout by including a nod to a legendary horror director alongside simple synonyms for light and completion. The grid itself is a compact layout that cleverly utilizes interlocking short words to ensure a smooth flow from start to finish. I’d rate this a 4 out of 5.

How to Play the Boston Globe Mini Crossword

Playing the Boston Globe Mini Crossword is quick and simple: