Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers Today

by Aditya Dogra
The Boston Globe Mini Crossword is your perfect mind exerciser of daily wordplay, with New England-flavoured brain boost in a compact format! It delivers the same satisfaction of a full-sized puzzle but is perfectly sized for your morning coffee break or a short subway ride. Here are the clues and answers for today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword for January 15, 2026.

Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers for January 15, 2026

Here are all the answers to the Boston Globe Mini Crossword of Today:

Across Answers: ➡️
  • 1 Across: Mary’s little one – LAMB
  • 5 Across: Nobel Prize, for example – AWARD
  • 7 Across: Nintendo plumber – MARIO
  • 8 Across: Buyer’s concern – PRICE
  • 9 Across: Hunts for – SEEKS

Down Answers: ⬇️
  • 1 Down: Objects switched in the dark? – LAMPS
  • 2 Down: Informed – AWARE
  • 3 Down: Decluttering expert Kondo – MARIE
  • 4 Down: Building material for a mason – BRICK
  • 6 Down: Female deer – DOES

What do you think of today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?


This compact grid is a textbook example of an efficient “mini” layout, successfully packing high-density content into a small footprint without any wasted space. The clues rely on a charming mix of nursery rhyme nostalgia, iconic gaming history, and contemporary lifestyle figures to guide the solver. I particularly enjoyed the clever wordplay in the first vertical clue, which uses a literal environmental condition to hint at a common household object. Every intersection feels fair and logical, ensuring that the short horizontal definitions perfectly support the more descriptive vertical prompts. I’d rate this a 4.5 out of 5.

How to Play the Boston Globe Mini Crossword

Playing the Boston Globe Mini Crossword is quick and simple:

  • The Goal: Your objective is to fill in the small grid with words that correctly fit all the clues, both horizontally (Across) and vertically (Down).
  • The Clues: You are given two lists of clues: “Across” clues correspond to the horizontal entries, and “Down” clues correspond to the vertical entries.
  • Word Length: The grid itself determines the exact number of letters needed for each answer.
  • Intersections: The key to crosswords is that letters you enter for an “Across” word will simultaneously serve as a letter for a “Down” word, and vice-versa. This intersecting structure is what helps you solve the tougher clues.
  • Daily Challenge: A new Boston Globe Mini Crossword puzzle is published every day online, giving you a fresh challenge every 24 hours!

Aditya Dogra is a content writer at TechWiser with a keen interest in technology and digital trends. He enjoys creating clear, engaging, and easy-to-understand content for a wide range of readers. His work focuses on delivering practical information in a concise and reader-friendly manner. Aditya believes in the importance of accuracy and clarity in digital content. He is always eager to learn and adapt to new topics in the fast-changing tech space. Through his writing, he aims to help readers stay informed and make better use of technology in everyday life.

