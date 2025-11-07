Brainrot Evolution Cadabra Resturant Update Release Date and Countdown

Brainrot Evolution is getting a new world, Cadabra Restaurant, in the upcoming update. It is the 14th world that comes after Strawberry Land. The forthcoming world features new brainorts, a Rebirth level, and more. The developers are also adding a new feature to the Relic system. That said, this article provides the exact release date and timings for the Brainrot Evolution Cadabra Restaurant update.

Release Date for the Brainrot Evolution Cadabra Restaurant Update

The Brainrot Evolution Cadabra Restaurant will officially launch on Saturday, November 8, 2025, at 10 AM EST, UTC-5. Below are the official release dates and timings for the update across major regions:

Time Zone Release Timings India (IST) Saturday, November 8 at 8:30 PM United States (EST) Saturday, November 8 at 10:00 AM United States (PST) Saturday, November 8 at 7:00 AM United Kingdom (GMT) Saturday, November 8 at 3:00 PM Australia (AEDT) Sunday, November 9 at 2:00 AM Central European Time (CET) Saturday, November 8 at 4:00 PM Japan Standard Time (JST) Sunday, November 9 at 12:00 AM

You can also receive notifications from the game when the Cadabra Restaurant releases. Visit the Brainrot Evolution’s official Roblox page, then tap the Notify Me button below the Cadabra Restaurant event banner. Once done, the game will notify you when the update becomes live.

Countdown Timer for the Brainrot Evolution Cadabra Restaurant Update

Here is the official countdown timer for the Cadabra Restaurant update, showcasing the amount of time you must wait to dive into the new world:

What to Expect in the Forthcoming Cadabra Restaurant Update?

The Brainrot Evolution Cadabra Restaurant is the 14th World in the experience. So, we can expect new brainorts, including some Secret rarity ones. It also features a new Rebirth level 7, and unlocking it requires obtaining Bombardini Tortini, according to the experience’s official Discord channel. There will also be two upgrading stations that provide permanent buffs similar to previous worlds. We can also roll on the new Egg gacha to obtain new Pets based on the latest world.

The developers have also added a new feature to the Relic system, making it easier to manage them. You will be able to bulk delete unwanted Relics from its menu. The system will automatically select the weak Relics from your inventory, excluding those forged with Scrolls, for easy deletion to make space in your inventory instantly. This feature will also be available in the Relic Smelter station. We can also expect some new codes that grant freebies, and don’t forget the Admin Abuse events, where developers provide freebies to players and spawn rare bosses.

These are the details the developers have revealed in the Sneaks channel of the experience’s official Discord. You can jump into the experience when the update drops to explore and play in the new world and utilize the latest features.