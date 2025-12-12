Brainrot Evolution Next Update Release Date and Countdown (December 13, 2025)

The Brainrot Evolution update for this week is all set to release. We can expect new brainrots, a new blinket feature, and more. Additionally, an Admin Abuse event will go live during the update’s release, and a redeemable code for free rewards. With that said, this article provides the exact release date and time for the Brainrot Evolution update, along with a countdown timer.

Release Date for the Next Brainrot Evolution Update

The upcoming Brainrot Evolution update will officially release on Saturday, December 13, 2025, 10:00 AM EST, UTC-5. The update will roll out at different times, based on your time zone. We’ve listed the release dates and timings for major regions for your convenience:

Time Zone Release Timings India (IST) Saturday, December 13 at 8:30 PM United States (EST) Saturday, December 13 at 10:00 AM United States (PST) Saturday, December 13 at 7:00 AM United Kingdom (GMT) Saturday, December 13 at 3:00 PM Central European Summer Time (CET) Saturday, December 13 at 4:00 PM Brazil (BRT) Saturday, December 13 at 12:00 PM Japan Standard Time (JST) Sunday, December 14 at 12:00 AM Australia (AEDT) Sunday, December 14 at 2:00 PM

You can also enable the notifications for the upcoming update in Roblox. Visit the game’s official page, find the update banner, and tap the Notify Me button. Roblox will send you notifications when the update is released.

Countdown Timer for the Next Update

Below is the official countdown timer until the next update is released:

What’s New in the Forthcoming Update of Brainrot Evolution?

The developers shared a couple of sneak peeks at the game’s official Discord channel regarding the upcoming content. There will be a new Blinket feature that works similarly to Trinkets. You can get permanent boosts by upgrading Blinkets. We can also expect the debut of a new brainrot via the upcoming update. As of now, we have confirmation regarding one brainrot that will be available in the next update, N N N Sahur. It will be yours after discovering the 105th Brainrot Evolution.