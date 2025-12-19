Brainrot Evolution Next Update Release Date (December 20, 2025)

Update: This article was last updated on December 21, 2025, with the latest Brainrot Evolution event details.

Brainrot Evolution is receiving a new update this week. The upcoming update will feature a new event, crates, Secret Brainrots, bosses, and more. You can also participate in the Admin Abuse event to receive the latest crates, Admin Crates, fight the latest bosses, and more during the update. With that said, this article provides the release date for the upcoming Brarinrot Evolution update, along with a countdown timer.

Release Date for the Next Brainrot Evolution Update

The upcoming Brainrot Evolution update will officially launch on all servers on Saturday, December 20, 2025, at 10:00 AM EST, UTC-5. It will be released at different times and dates based on your region. Below, we’ve listed the times and dates across major areas for your convenience:

Time Zone Release Timings India (IST) Saturday, December 20 at 8:30 PM United States (EST) Saturday, December 20 at 10:00 AM United States (PST) Saturday, December 20 at 7:00 AM United Kingdom (GMT) Saturday, December 20 at 3:00 PM Central European Summer Time (CET) Saturday, December 20 at 4:00 PM Brazil (BRT) Saturday, December 20 at 12:00 PM Japan Standard Time (JST) Sunday, December 21 at 12:00 AM Australia (AEDT) Sunday, December 21 at 2:00 PM

You can also enable notifications for the upcoming Brainrot Evolution update. Visit the game’s official Roblox page, and tap the black Notify Me button below the “Next Update?!” banner. You will receive a notification from Roblox when the update is released on December 20, 2025.

What’s New in the Upcoming Update?

Like previous ones, we can expect new content in the forthcoming update. The developers haven’t revealed any information regarding the upcoming content. However, we can expect new crates that reward the latest Relics and Secret rarity Brainrots. The update will also feature new weather spawns, bosses, and more. There will also be a new Brainrot Evolution redeem code that rewards Potions upon redemption. Lastly, you can participate in the Admin Abuse for free in-game items.