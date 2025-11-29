Brainrot Evolution Next Update Release Date and Countdown (November 29, 2025)

The next Brainrot Evolution update is rolling out this week. It will introduce a new feature and brainrots to the game. There will also be an Admin Abuse event during the update, which will grant free Admin Crates, spawn various weather conditions, and offer additional benefits. This article provides the official release date for the next Brainrot Evolution update, along with a countdown timer.

Release Date for the Next Brainrot Evolution Update

The next Brainrot Evolution update will officially release on

Time Zone Release Timings India (IST) Saturday, November 29, at 9:30 PM United States (EST) Saturday, November 29, at 11:00 AM United States (PST) Saturday, November 29, at 8:00 AM United Kingdom (GMT) Saturday, November 29, at 4:00 PM Central European Summer Time (CET) Saturday, November 29, at 5:00 PM Brazil (BRT) Saturday, November 29, at 1:00 PM Japan Standard Time (JST) Sunday, November 30, at 1:00 AM Australia (AEDT) Sunday, November 30, at 3:00 AM

You can also enable notifications for the update by visiting the game’s official Roblox page. Once there, locate the “Next Update” banner and tap the “Notify Me” button below it. Roblox will send you a notification when the update is released.

Countdown Timer for the Next Update in Brainrot Evolution

Below is the countdown timer for the forthcoming update :

What to Expect From the Forthcoming Update?

The next update will introduce a new feature, Blinket. The Blinket feature might be like the Trinket, which provides a permanent boost to your brainrots. According to the information on the game’s official Discord channel, you can pull Blinkets from their gacha station in multiple worlds with a special currency. Each grants various Blinkets, with varying stat boosts and different drop rates.

The developers will also introduce several brainrots. Pulu Pulu Pulu Pulpen is the confirmed brainrot that will be released in the forthcoming update. It belongs to the Secret rarity and has 1T Health and 1Qa Damage. Apart from these, the developers have not provided any information regarding the forthcoming update.