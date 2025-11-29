Home » Gaming » Brainrot Evolution Next Update Release Date and Countdown (November 29, 2025)

Brainrot Evolution Next Update Release Date and Countdown (November 29, 2025)

by Acharya Nidesh
written by Acharya Nidesh 0 comment

The next Brainrot Evolution update is rolling out this week. It will introduce a new feature and brainrots to the game. There will also be an Admin Abuse event during the update, which will grant free Admin Crates, spawn various weather conditions, and offer additional benefits. This article provides the official release date for the next Brainrot Evolution update, along with a countdown timer.

Brainrot Evolution next update

Release Date for the Next Brainrot Evolution Update

The next Brainrot Evolution update will officially release on

Time ZoneRelease Timings
India (IST)Saturday, November 29, at 9:30 PM
United States (EST)Saturday, November 29, at 11:00 AM
United States (PST)Saturday, November 29, at 8:00 AM
United Kingdom (GMT)Saturday, November 29, at 4:00 PM
Central European Summer Time (CET)Saturday, November 29, at 5:00 PM
Brazil (BRT)Saturday, November 29, at 1:00 PM
Japan Standard Time (JST)Sunday, November 30, at 1:00 AM
Australia (AEDT)Sunday, November 30, at 3:00 AM

You can also enable notifications for the update by visiting the game’s official Roblox page. Once there, locate the “Next Update” banner and tap the “Notify Me” button below it. Roblox will send you a notification when the update is released.

Countdown Timer for the Next Update in Brainrot Evolution

Below is the countdown timer for the forthcoming update :

Also Read:

What to Expect From the Forthcoming Update?

The next update will introduce a new feature, Blinket. The Blinket feature might be like the Trinket, which provides a permanent boost to your brainrots. According to the information on the game’s official Discord channel, you can pull Blinkets from their gacha station in multiple worlds with a special currency. Each grants various Blinkets, with varying stat boosts and different drop rates.

The developers will also introduce several brainrots. Pulu Pulu Pulu Pulpen is the confirmed brainrot that will be released in the forthcoming update. It belongs to the Secret rarity and has 1T Health and 1Qa Damage. Apart from these, the developers have not provided any information regarding the forthcoming update.

Nidesh Acharya is a gaming writer at TechWiser, covering guides and news on several Roblox experiences. While not writing, you can find him watching videos on geopolitics, reading books, expanding his Philosophical Knowledge, watching movies, and writing poetry and fiction.

You may also like

Roblox Brainrot Morph or DIE! Codes (November 2025)

All Bosses in Where Winds Meet

Fortnite Naruto Cosmetics Return: All Skins, Bundles and Prices

Fortnite Arcane Skins Return: Jinx and Vi Bundle Release Date...

Steal a Brainrot Tung Tung Tung Sahur Update: Release Date...

Roblox Your Bank! Codes (November 2025)

Roblox Grow a Garden Farmers Market Update Countdown & Release...

Build a Zoo Advent Calendar Update: Release Date and Countdown

Plants vs Brainrots Christmas Part 1 Update: Release Date and...

Roblox The Forge Codes (November 2025)