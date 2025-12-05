Brainrot Evolution Next Update Release Date and Countdown (December 5, 2025)

Brainrot Evolution is receiving another update this week. The developers are releasing new brainrots, a trading feature, and more to the game. You can also participate in the Admin Abuse event, happening during the update’s release time. Fight bosses and avail of weather spawns to get free crates in the Admin Abuse. That said, this article provides the official release date for the upcoming Brainrot Evolution update, a countdown timer, and details on the expected content.

Release Date and Time for the Next Brainrot Evolution Update

The next Brainrot Evolution update will officially release on Saturday, December 6, 2025, at 10:00 AM EST, UTC-5. See below for the release timings for major regions:

Time Zone Release Timings India (IST) Saturday, December 6 at 8:30 PM United States (EST) Saturday, December 6 at 10:00 AM United States (PST) Saturday, December 6 at 7:00 AM United Kingdom (GMT) Saturday, December 6 at 3:00 PM Central European Summer Time (CET) Saturday, December 6 at 4:00 PM Brazil (BRT) Saturday, December 6 at 12:00 PM Japan Standard Time (JST) Sunday, December 7 at 12:00 AM Australia (AEDT) Sunday, December 7 at 2:00 PM

If you don’t want to remember the timings, enable the notifications for the update via the game’s official Roblox page. Go to the page, find the Next Update banner, and tap the Notify Me button to do so. Roblox will alert you when the update is released.

Countdown Timer for the Upcoming Update

Here is the countdown timer for the upcoming update:

What’s New in the Upcoming Update?

You can expect multiple new brainrots in the upcoming update, including an Admin. The developers have yet to reveal the details of the Admin brainrot, but it will be the strongest one. Based on the sneak peek on the game’s Discord channel, there will be a new Fusion feature. You can trade specific brainrots to obtain new Secrets. According to Sneaks, Nightmare Yoni, Job Job Job Sahur, and Tri Ton Ton Ton Sahur will be the obtainable Secrets from the Fusion feature.

We might also see a debut of the Christmas-themed Secret Brainrot, Santanzelli Trulala. Besides this, the developers will host an Admin Abuse event and distribute a code to receive free rewards in-game.