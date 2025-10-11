Brainrot Evolution Strawberry Land Update Countdown and Release Date (October 11, 2025)

Update: This article was updated with the latest Brainrot Evolution Strawberry Land Update timing on October 11, 2025.

Brainrot Evolution is rolling out a new world with the forthcoming Strawberry Land update. It brings Halloween’s spirit to the Roblox experience alongside some new Brainrots, Potions, and a Strawberry-themed world. The update also introduces Eggs, which you can hatch for fresh Pets to make your companions. This article provides the countdown timer and release date across major regions for the forthcoming Brainrot Evolution Strawberry Land update.

Brainrot Evolution Strawberry Update Release Date & Time Across Major Regions

The Brainrot Evolution Strawberry Update will officially release on October 11, 2025, at 11:00 AM EDT. Here are the release dates for the update across major regions:

Region/Country Release Timings India (IST) Saturday, October 11 at 8:30 PM United States (EST) Saturday, October 11 at 11:00 AM United States (PST) Saturday, October 11 at 8:00 AM United Kingdom (GMT) Saturday, October 11 at 4:00 PM Australia (AEST) Sunday, October 12 at 1:00 AM

You can turn on the notifications for the forthcoming update via the game’s official Roblox page. After landing on the experience’s page, tap the Notify Me button below the Strawberry Land banner. The experience will send a notification when the update rolls out.

Brainrot Evolution Strawberry Land Update Countdown

Below is the countdown timer, showcasing the exact time remaining for the Brainrot Evolution Strawberry Land update:

What to Expect in the Strawberry Land Update

The upcoming update introduces a new Strawberry-themed land. You can find new enemies to defeat, such as Strawberry, Evil Strawberry, Francescu, Cocosinu Rhino, and more. Strawberry Land also provides you with a chance to obtain seven new Brainrots. Here is their list:

Strawberrelli Flamingelli: Unlocks at level 85

Unlocks at level 85 Francesco: Unlocks at level 86

Unlocks at level 86 Cocosino Rhino: Unlocks at level 87

Unlocks at level 87 Perochello Lemonchello: Unlocks at level 88

Unlocks at level 88 Bombardana Crocolala: Unlocks at level 89

Unlocks at level 89 Abonono Schimpazinono: Unlocks at level 90

Unlocks at level 90 Strawberry Elephant: Unlocks at level 91

You can also acquire fruit-themed Pets by hatching three new Eggs. One of them is a Strawberry-themed Egg, another is an Orange-themed Egg, and the last one is an Avocado-themed Egg. The latest world also features a Permanent Luck Boost upgrade that costs 1.5T Gems and a +1 Pet Slot upgrade that costs 3T Gems.

Moreover, you can purchase four new fruit-themed Potions from the Merchant: Strawberry (boosts damage), Star Fruit (increases speed). Strawberry Potions are of Common and Epic rarities, whereas Star Fruit Potions come in Rare and Legendary rarities. Lastly, you can also unlock a new time-limited Halloween-themed Brainrot, Pkin Kin Kin Kin Kun.