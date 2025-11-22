Brainrot Evolution Thanksgiving Combinasion Update Release Date and Countdown

Brainrot Evolution Thanksgiving Combinasion is an upcoming update releasing this week. The forthcoming update fouces on Thanksgiving Day-themed content. It will introduce new Thanksgiving-themed events, six F2P Secret rarity brainrots, and more. There will also be an Admin Abuse event, where you can receive free Admin Crates and other freebies. This article provides the official release date for the Brainrot Evolution Thanksgiving Combinasion update, along with a countdown timer.

Release Date for the Brainrot Evolution Thanksgiving Combinasion Update

The Brainrot Evolution Thanksgiving Combinasion update will officially launch on Saturday, November 22, 2025, at 10:00 AM EST, UTC-5. Here are the release dates and timings for the forthcoming Brainrot Evolution across major regions:

Time Zone Release Timings India (IST) Saturday, November 22, at 8:30 PM United States (EST) Saturday, November 22, at 10:00 AM United States (PST) Saturday, November 22, at 7:00 AM United Kingdom (GMT) Saturday, November 22, at 3:00 PM Central European Summer Time (CET) Saturday, November 22, at 4:00 PM Brazil (BRT) Saturday, November 22, at 12:00 PM Japan Standard Time (JST) Sunday, November 23, at 12:00 AM Australia (AEDT) Sunday, November 23, at 2:00 AM

You can also enable notifications if you don’t want to remember the release dates and times. Go to the Brainrot Evolution’s official Roblox page and tap the Notify Me button below the Thanksgiving Combinasion update banner to do so. Roblox will send notifications at the time of the update’s release.

Countdown Timer for the Thanksgiving Combinasion Update

Below is the countdown timer for the Thanksgiving Combinasion update, showcasing the time remaining until its release:

What to Expect From the Forthcoming Brainrot Evolution Update?

We can expect Thanksgiving-themed content in the game in the forthcoming update. There will also be a new Event pass, Thankful Event, which rewards Frappochino Assassino and Prestige Frappochino Assassino brainrots upon completion. The event pass also features Thanksgiving Trinkets and Quests to upgrade the pass’s level.

The developers will also introduce two new weathers: Pi Pi Pe Pe Po Po and Ke Ka Ki Ko. You can obtain Secret Pi Pi Pe Pe Po Po from the former weather and Ke Ka Ki Ko from the latter. You can also craft Secret and Prestige variants of La Thanksgiving Combinasion brainrot from the Thankful Event pass. Crafting them requires four Holiday Secrets: Cheke Chichi Chucka Chu, Leaf Leaf Leaf Sahur, Ke Ka Ki Ko, and Pi Pi Pe Pe Po Po. There is a 90% chance of obtaining the Secret and 10% chance of obtaining the Prestige variant.