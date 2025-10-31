Brainrot Evolution Update Countdown and Release Date (November 1, 2025)

Brainrot Evolution is all set to receive a new update this Saturday. It comes with new features, event-themed Trinkets, an event pass, and a crate. The developers will also add a new feature in the forthcoming update. This article provides the release date and timings for the forthcoming Brainrot Evolution update, a countdown timer, and a sneak peek at the upcoming content.

Release Date and Timings for the Next Brainrot Evolution Update

The next Brainrot Evolution update will officially launch on Saturday 1, 2025, at 12:00 PM EDT. Below are the release dates and timings across major regions for the forthcoming update:

Time Zone Release Timings India (IST) Saturday, November 1 at 9:30 PM United States (EDT) Saturday, November 1 at 12:00 PM United States (PDT) Saturday, November 1 at 9:00 AM United Kingdom (BST) Saturday, November 1 at 4:00 PM Australia (AEDT) Sunday, November 2 at 3:00 AM Central European Summer Time (CET) Saturday, November 1 at 5:00 PM Japan Standard Time (JST) Saturday, November 2 at 1:00 AM Brazil (BRT) Saturday, November 1 at 1:00 PM

Countdown for the Next Update in Brainrot Evolution

Here is the countdown timer for the forthcoming update:

What to Expect in the Forthcoming Update?

There will be an event pass, event-themed Trinkets, and a Spooky Crate in the forthcoming update. The developers shared a preview of the upcoming content in the game’s Senaks Discord channel. The new event pass is called the Spooky Event pass. It’s free and premium versions will be available, giving out free rewards such as Candy Corn, Spooky Crate, and more. You can obtain the latest Secret Brainort, Skull Skull Sahur by completing the pass.

The latest Brainrot Evolution update also brings a new Spooky Crate packed with the latest Halloween-themed Relics and a Pet. Based on the picture shared by the developers on Discord, one Spooky Crate costs 200 Robux, three cost 600 Robux, and purchasing ten costs 1600 Robux. You can also get your hands on new event-themed Trinkets in the forthcoming update. Lastly, the developers will also add a new option to the trading system, allowing you to exchange your Secret rarity brainrots with other players.