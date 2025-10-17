Brainrot Evolution Update Countdown and Release Date (October 18, 2025)

Update: We last updated this Brainrot Evolution update article with the latest release timings on October 18, 2025.

Brainrot Evolution will receive a new update this week, continuing its tradition of releasing new content weekly. The experience received a new update last week on October 11, 2025, introducing a new Halloween-themed weather event. The developers will likely add more Halloween-themed content in the forthcoming update. In this article, we will give the exact Brainrot Evolution update release date, timings, and countdown to help you track it.

Brainrot Evolution Next Update Release Date and Time

The next update in Brainrot Evolution will be released on Saturday, October 18, 2025, at 3:00 PM UTC+0. Below are the release dates and timings for the forthcoming update across major regions:

Time Zone Release Timings India (IST) Saturday, October 18 at 8:30 PM United States (ET) Saturday, October 18 at 11:00 AM United States (PT) Saturday, October 18 at 8:00 AM United Kingdom (BST) Saturday, October 18 at 4:00 PM Australia (AEST) Sunday, October 19 at 1:00 AM Central European Summer Time (CEST) Saturday, October 18 at 5:00 PM Japan Standard Time (JST) Sunday, October 19 at 12:00 AM

You can also follow the event to get notified when the update releases. Tap the Notify Me button under the event banner in the game’s official Roblox page. The game will send you a notification so that you won’t miss the update’s release and enjoy the new content right away.

Countdown Timer for the Next Update in Brainrot Evolution

Here is the countdown timer, showcasing the time left until the next update:

Also Read:

What to Expect in the Update?

There is no official information or leaks regarding the upcoming update as of this writing. However, we can expect the developers will add various Halloween-themed content in this spooky month. The developers have already added a new Halloween-themed weather event and Secret Brainrot in the Strawberry Land update. So, the next update will likely continue adding the Halloween-themed content. We might see more Halloween-themed weather events, crates, Brainrots, new Pets, and World upgrades.

The developers can also add new Relics, a Secret Brainrot, potions, and more. Besides that, the developers will also fix some persistent bugs, improving the gameplay experience for all players. As with previous updates, we might receive a new Brainrot Evolution code that rewards freebies upon redemption.