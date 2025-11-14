Brainrot Evolution Update Release Date and Countdown (November 15, 2025)

The next Brainrot Evolution update is all set to launch this week. It had a major update on November 8, 2025, introducing a new World, Cadabra Restaurant. This week’s update will add new brainrots to the existing roster. With that said, this article provides the official release date for the forthcoming Brainrot Evolution update along with a countdown timer.

Release Date of the Next Brainrot Evolution Update

The forthcoming Brainrot Evolution update will officially release on Saturday, November 15, 2025, at 10:00 AM EST, UTC-5. Here are the release timings and date for the upcoming update across major regions:

Time Zone Release Timings India (IST) Saturday, November 15, at 8:30 PM United States (EST) Saturday, November 15, at 10:00 AM United States (PDT) Saturday, November 15, at 8:00 AM United Kingdom (GMT) Saturday, November 15, at 3:00 PM Central European Summer Time (CET) Saturday, November 15, at 4:00 PM Brazil (BRT) Saturday, November 15, at 12:00 PM Japan Standard Time (JST) Sunday, November 16, at 12:00 AM Australia (AEDT) Sunday, November 16, at 2:00 AM

If it’s too much hassle to remember the release times, you can receive notifications when the update is released. Go to the experience’s official Roblox page, then find the event banner with the Next Update title, and tap the Notify Me button below it to get notified.

Also Read:

Countdown Timer for the Forthcoming Update

Here is the time remaining until the forthcoming update’s release:

What to Expect in the Next Update?

The developers have released some information regarding the forthcoming update. It brings two new Secret rarity brainrots: Leaf Leaf Leaf Sahur and Cheke Chichi Chucka Chu. You can obtain the former Secret by opening the Leaf Sahur Crate. There is no information about the acquisition method for the latter Secret brainrot; however, it will likely appear on its dedicated chest.

The Leaf Leaf Sahur and Cheke Chichi Chucka Chu brainrots have the same stats, 225B Health, and both deal 75Qa damage. They will always be 174% stronger than your current best brainrot.