Brawl Stars QR Codes (July 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Brawl Stars Codes on July 7th, 2025.

Brawl Stars is a fun MOBA experience. It allows players to strategize and compete together alongside others. However, to do so, you need to use pins. The best and easiest way to get your hands on them is by redeeming the game codes. These can be done by scanning the QR Codes that will add various freebies to your inventory. This article provides the latest active Brawl Stars QR codes that you can scan and use to get these rewards.

Active Brawl Stars QR Codes

Below, we have added all the active Brawl Star QR Codes for the game that you can scan to get rewards.

Scan this QR to get a free Pin.

Use this QR to get a free Pin.

Scan this QR to get a free Pin.

Scan this QR to obtain a free Pin.

You can redeem this QR code to get a free Icon.

Use this QR to get a free Icon.

Redeem the code for a free Icon.

Expired Brawl Stars QR Codes

Currently, there are no expired QR Codes for the game. We will update the article and shift the active ones here once they become inactive.

Also read:

How To Redeem Brawl Stars QR Codes

Redeeming the codes can be slightly confusing, especially if you’re new to the game. However, you can simply follow the instructions below to claim all the rewards.

Open Brawl Stars and complete the tutorial if you haven’t. Open your phone’s camera and scan the QR Codes. Click on the link to be redirected to the Code Redemption page. Next, click on the Claim Reward option. This will open Brawl Stars and a code redemption window. Click on Claim to receive the rewards.

How to get more Brawl Stars Codes

The developer generally releases new code during updates or events. You can follow the game on various social media sites to stay up to date with the latest happenings:

You can also bookmark this page, as we will add all the new working QR Codes once the developer releases them. Check back later to see if there are any new additions.