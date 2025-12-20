14
Breathe Long and Hard – Crossword Clue Answers
The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 11 letters.
|Letter Count
|Potential Answer(s)
|3 Letters
|GAS
|4 Letters
|SIGH, TREK, GAZE, SLOG, BAWL, BLOW, PUFF, PANP, PANT, GASP, BLEW, HUFF, OGEE, BLUE
|5 Letters
|SIGHS, TOILS, TRAMP, HYENA, SLOGS, STARE, LABOR, OGLES, OGLED, GLARE, PEERS, GAZES, GRIND, MOILS, SWEAT, TREKS, QUEST, HEAVE, PANTO, SCIFI, BLOWS, PANTS, SNORE, GASPS
|6 Letters
|TOILED, SLOGAN, STARED, STARES, PUFFIN, ASTHMA, WETNAP, PUFFED, PANTED, HEAVED, WHEEZE, WHEEZY
|7 Letters
|RAMPANT
|8 Letters
|GAZETTES, AGONISED, PANTHERS
|9 Letters
|RUMINATED
|10 Letters
|DELIBERATE, PUFFADDERS, PUFFPASTRY
|11 Letters
|PARTICIPANT, PINKPANTHER
