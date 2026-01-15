Home » Gaming » Brookhaven Farm House Update: Release Date and Countdown

Brookhaven Farm House Update: Release Date and Countdown

by Shida Aruya
Brookhaven RP is going to give you farm vibes in the game with its upcoming update. If you’ve been wanting to roleplay as a farmer or just want a cosy country house, this update is going to be great for you. So, when does this update drop? Here’s everything you need to know about the Brookhaven Farm House Update.

Brookhaven Farm House Update

Brookhaven Farm House Update Release Date and Time

The Farm House update goes live on Friday, January 16th, 2026, at 12:00 PM PT. You will have a full week to check out the new houses and props since the update runs until January 23rd, 2026. If you want to claim your free house and set up a farm, this is the time.

Here’s when the update launches in different time zones:

RegionRelease Date and Time
United States (PT)Friday, January 16 – 12:00 PM
United States (ET)Friday, January 16 – 3:00 PM
Central Europe (CET)Friday, January 16 – 9:00 PM
India (IST)Saturday, January 17 – 1:30 AM
Japan (JST)Saturday, January 17 – 5:00 AM
Australia (AEDT)Saturday, January 17 – 7:00 AM

Countdown to Brookhaven Farm House Update

The countdown is on! It’s only a few days left until you can play as a farmer in the game. Check out the timer below to see exactly when the update arrives:

Brookhaven hasn’t confirmed whether they’ll do an Admin Abuse event for this update. Usually, the game runs events that everyone can join, not special admin-only sessions. However, just make sure you log in early because you don’t want to miss out on any of the limited-time items.

What to Expect

In this exciting new update, you’re getting two new houses with a farm theme. One is free for everyone, which is great if you don’t want to spend Robux. The other is premium, so if you want something more fancy or detailed, that option is there too.

The farm-themed props are where this update really shines for decorators. You can finally make your property look like an actual farm with decorations that match the theme. So, this update is perfect if you’re into country or farm roleplay. It’s also nice to see Brookhaven RP adding more house variety since everyone’s been living in modern mansions for so long.  There might even be new codes to redeem, too. Log in when the update drops and claim that free house before the week is over!

Shida is a gaming writer at TechWiser who loves getting comfy with a good book. When she is not writing, you'll catch her growing crops in Stardew Valley and Fields of Mistria, or exploring Fortnite. For Shida, nothing beats a day split between reading books and playing games.

