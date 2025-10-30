Brookhaven Halloween Week 2 Update: Release Date and Countdown

Halloween Week 2 is about to launch in Brookhaven, bringing even more opportunities to collect candy corn and unlock exclusive items. If you enjoyed Week 1 content, you’re going to love what’s coming next. The developers are adding fresh hunts and mysterious prizes that build on everything from the first week. Let me show you all the details about Brookhaven Halloween Week 2 update, including its timing, what’s new, and how to make the most of this second wave of Halloween fun.

Brookhaven Halloween Week 2 Update Release Date and Time

Week 2 of the Brookhaven Halloween event launches on Friday, October 31st at 10:00 AM PT. This means the new content will go live in just a short while, and you’ll be able to jump in and start hunting for more candy corn. The event runs through Friday, November 7th at 3:00 AM PT, giving you plenty of time to grab everything, even if you have a busy schedule.

Here’s when Week 2 launches in different timezones around the world:

Timezone Start Date and Time PT (Pacific Time) Fri, Oct 31 at 11:00 AM ET (Eastern Time) Fri, Oct 31 at 2:00 PM CET (Central European Time) Fri, Oct 31 at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Fri, Oct 31 at 11:30 PM JST (Japan Standard Time) Sat, Nov 1 at 3:00 AM AEST (Australian Eastern Standard Time) Sat, Nov 1 at 4:00 AM

Make sure you log in before the end time in your timezone. Once the timer hits the deadline on November 7th, Week 2 content will wrap up. You don’t want to miss out on these limited-time items that won’t come back after the event closes.

Countdown to the Brookhaven Halloween Week 2 Update

Here’s your countdown timer until the update for Week 2 officially begins. Check it out:

Don’t forget, once the countdown hits zero, then you’ll only have one week to complete all your candy corn hunts and unlock the new Halloween prizes!

What to Expect

Week 2 continues the Halloween celebration with more candy corn hunts and brand new items to add to your collection. The developers promised five additional hunts during this phase, and they’re about to deliver on that promise.

Five More Candy Corn Hunts

Just like Week 1, you’ll be searching the Halloween zone for candy corn scattered throughout the map. Week 2 adds five more hunts on top of what you already completed last week. This doubles your opportunities to collect candy corn and unlock rewards.

Each hunt works the same way as before. You explore the Halloween event area, find candy corn in various locations, and collect them to progress toward unlocking items.

Special Halloween Prizes

Week 2 introduces special Halloween prizes that weren’t available during the first week. The developers kept these items under wraps, so you’ll discover what they are as you play and unlock them through your candy corn collection.

These prizes complement the items from Week 1, which included the Candy Basket Tool, Skeleton Jump-scare Prop, both Coffin Cars (Black and Orange), and the New Haunted House. Whatever Week 2 brings, it should fit thematically with those Halloween items and give you even more ways to decorate and roleplay.

If you participated in Week 1, you already have a head start. All the items you unlocked last week remain in your inventory, and they’re not going anywhere. Don’t be sad if you missed Week 1 entirely. You can still jump into Week 2 and grab these new prizes!