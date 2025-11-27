Brookhaven Rags to Riches Update: Release Date and Countdown

The Rags to Riches update is dropping soon, and it’s bringing a whole bunch of new stuff to the game. This update is all about starting from nothing and working your way up to living the fancy life. You’ll get access to brand new houses, tools, and props that’ll help you on your journey from broke to wealthy. Here’s the complete breakdown of the Brookhaven Rags to Riches update.

Brookhaven Rags to Riches Release Date and Time

The Rags to Riches update goes live on Friday, November 28th, 2025, at 12:00 PM PT. If you’re in a different timezone, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. The update will be available at the same moment everywhere, so you can start playing as soon as it drops.

Here are the start and end times for the Rags to Riches update in different time zones around the world:

Timezone Event Start Event End PT (Pacific Time) Fri, Nov 28 at 12:00 PM Fri, Dec 5 at 12:00 PM ET (Eastern Time) Fri, Nov 28 at 3:00 PM Fri, Dec 5 at 3:00 PM CET (Central European Time) Fri, Nov 28 at 9:00 PM Fri, Dec 5 at 9:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Sat, Nov 29 at 1:30 AM Sat, Dec 6 at 1:30 AM JST (Japan Standard Time) Sat, Nov 29 at 5:00 AM Sat, Dec 6 at 5:00 AM AEST (Australian Eastern Standard Time) Sat, Nov 29 at 7:00 AM Sat, Dec 6 at 7:00 AM

The update stays live until Friday, December 5th, 2025, at 12:00 PM PT. That gives you about a week to check out everything new and build your way to the top.

Brookhaven hasn’t confirmed whether they’ll do an Admin Abuse event for this update. The game typically focuses on events that all players can join equally, rather than special admin sessions. But since this is a bigger update with new content, there’s always a chance the team might surprise everyone.

Countdown to the Brookhaven Rags to Riches Update

You have just a few days left to wait! The update kicks off this weekend, so now’s a good time to get ready. Make sure your game is updated to the latest version so you can jump in right away when it goes live.

If you’re planning to be one of the first players to try the new content, set an alarm for the release time in your timezone. The best items and houses might be popular, so getting in early could give you first pick of what’s available.

What to Expect

This update is called Rags to Riches for a reason. The whole theme is about starting with almost nothing and climbing your way up to success. You’ll find new houses that range from small starter homes to massive mansions that show off your wealth.

The new tools in this update will help you earn money faster and more efficiently. They are designed to match different stages of your journey.

You’re also getting a ton of new props to decorate your space. These props will fit the rags-to-riches theme perfectly. You can start with basic furniture and simple decorations, then upgrade to fancy items as you earn more in-game currency.

This update will encourage you to actually work your way up in the role-playing game, instead of just buying the most expensive stuff right away. The “humble beginnings” part means you get to experience the full journey, and that makes reaching the “big rich energy” stage feel even better.