Brookhaven Turkey Hunt Update: Release Date and Countdown

Brookhaven is preparing for an exciting Thanksgiving celebration with the Turkey Hunt update arriving soon. This short-term event introduces runaway turkeys to your go-to roleplay game that you need to locate throughout the map. Here’s the complete breakdown of the Brookhaven Turkey Hunt update, featuring its timing, countdown timer, and all the fresh content coming to the game.

Brookhaven Turkey Hunt Event Release Date and Time

The Turkey Hunt event kicks off on Friday, November 21st at 12:00 PM PT. This means the holiday content will become available very soon. The event continues until Friday, November 28th at 12:00 PM PT. Here’s when the Turkey Hunt update begins and concludes across various time zones globally:

Timezone Event Start Event End PT (Pacific Time) Fri, Nov 21 at 12:00 PM Fri, Nov 28 at 12:00 PM ET (Eastern Time) Fri, Nov 21 at 3:00 PM Fri, Nov 28 at 3:00 PM CET (Central European Time) Fri, Nov 21 at 9:00 PM Fri, Nov 28 at 9:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Sat, Nov 22 at 1:30 AM Sat, Nov 29 at 1:30 AM JST (Japan Standard Time) Sat, Nov 22 at 5:00 AM Sat, Nov 29 at 5:00 AM AEST (Australian Eastern Standard Time) Sat, Nov 22 at 7:00 AM Sat, Nov 29 at 7:00 AM

Look at your timezone listed above to figure out precisely when to access the game.

Countdown to the Brookhaven Turkey Hunt Update

The clock is counting down to when the Turkey Hunt event officially starts. After the event becomes active, you have exactly 7 days to locate every escaped turkey before everything concludes on November 28th. Here is the countdown timer:

Be sure to join early within the event window. Holding off until the final day could leave you scrambling to discover all the turkeys, and you certainly want to avoid missing these special items that disappear once the event finishes.

What to Expect

This limited Turkey Hunt update delivers a Thanksgiving celebration to Brookhaven with an entertaining angle. Multiple troublesome turkeys have broken free and spread throughout the entire map, and the game requires your assistance to find them all.

Discover Turkeys Each Day

You can find one new turkey each day, so the event can’t be rushed. Each turkey you collect becomes a prop you can place anywhere, so you will have to do daily logins throughout the week.

Also Read:

Fresh Autumn-Themed Content

Apart from the turkey search, the update also adds new fall-themed items, including decorations, furniture, and outfits. These seasonal additions help you bring more Thanksgiving style to your home and roleplay.

Search Throughout Brookhaven

Turkeys can appear anywhere in Brookhaven, pushing you to revisit different areas and discover new spots while tracking each turkey.

Note down the release date of this Brookhaven Turkey Hunt update on your calendar and prepare for a week of turkey searching excitement in the game!