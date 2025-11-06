Brookhaven Wicked for Good Update: Release Date and Countdown

Brookhaven is getting a magical makeover with the Wicked For Good update coming very soon. This limited-time collaboration brings the world of Oz right into your favorite roleplay game. Here’s everything you need to know about Brookhaven’s Wicked For Good update, including its release time, countdown, and all the new additions to the Roblox game.

Brookhaven Wicked for Good Event Release Date and Time

The Wicked for Good event launches on Friday, November 7th, at 11:00 AM PT. This means the magical content will go live in just a few days, and you’ll be able to step into the world of Oz right from Brookhaven. The event runs through Friday, November 14th, at 11:15 AM PT, giving you only one short week to explore everything the Emerald City has to offer and collect all the exclusive items before they’re gone forever.

Here’s when the Wicked For Good update starts and ends in different time zones around the world:

Timezone Event Start PT (Pacific Time) Fri, Nov 7 at 11:00 AM ET (Eastern Time) Fri, Nov 7 at 2:00 PM CET (Central European Time) Fri, Nov 7 at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Sat, Nov 8 at 12:30 PM JST (Japan Standard Time) Sat, Nov 8 at 4:00 AM AEST (Australian Eastern Standard Time) Sat, Nov 8 at 5:00 AM

Check your timezone above to know exactly when to log in to the game.

Countdown to the Brookhaven Wicked for Good Update

Here’s your countdown timer until the update officially begins. Check it out:

What to Expect

This special event brings a collaboration between Brookhaven and the Wicked universe. If you’re not familiar with Wicked, it’s the story behind the Wizard of Oz that shows how the Wicked Witch of the West became who she is. The tagline “For Good” comes from one of the most famous songs in the Wicked musical.

Explore the Emerald City

The highlight of this event is the Emerald City, a brand-new location in Brookhaven inspired by the Wizard of Oz. Known for its green glow and magical vibe, this area features themed buildings, decorations, and interactive spots that capture the essence of Wicked.

Unlock Exclusive Items

During the event, players can collect limited-time items themed around the Wicked musical and the world of Oz. There might be Elphaba and Glinda’s outfits, magical accessories, themed furniture, and fantasy-style vehicles. These rewards disappear after November 15th, so make sure to grab them while the event lasts.

Uncover Thrillifying Secrets

The “thrillifying secrets of Oz” hint at hidden surprises across the Emerald City. You may uncover secret items, complete special quests, or find Easter eggs that reference Wicked’s story. Explore every corner carefully to discover all the mysteries before the event ends.

Mark your calendar for Friday, November 7th, and don’t miss this magical week in the game. Brookhaven Wicked for Good update is your chance to experience the Emerald City and collect exclusive items that won’t be available anywhere else.