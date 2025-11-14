Home » Gaming » Brookhaven Wicked Week 2 Update Release Date and Countdown

Acharya Nidesh
Brookhaven is releasing a new update, Wicked Week 2. It is an expansion of the Wicked: For Good update, released on November 7, 2025. The forthcoming update will bring more new Wicked-themed houses and props to add to your collection. This article provides the official launch date for the Brookhaven Wicked Week 2 update, along with a countdown timer.

Brookhaven Wicked Week 2 update

Release Date for the Brookhaven Wicked Week 2 Update

The Brookhaven Wicked Week 2 update will officially launch on Friday, November 14, 2025, at 1:00 PM EST, UTC-5. This event will last for a week, ending on Friday, November 21, 2025, at 11:00 PM EST, UTC-5. Here are the release dates and timings for the forthcoming Brookhaven update across major regions:

Time ZoneRelease Timings
India (IST)Friday, November 14, at 11:30 PM
United States (EST)Friday, November 14, at 1:00 PM
United States (PST)Friday, November 14, at 10:00 AM
United Kingdom (GMT)Friday, November 14, at 6:00 PM
Central European Time (CET)Friday, November 14, at 7:00 PM
Australia (AEDT)Saturday, November 15, at 5:00 AM
Japan Standard Time (JST)Saturday, November 15, at 3:00 AM

You can also receive notifications when the Brookhaven update gets released, saving you from the hassle of remembering the time and date. Go to the game’s official Roblox page and tap the Notify Me button below the Wicked Week 2 event banner to turn on notifications.

Countdown for the Wicked Week 2 Update’s Release

Below is the countdown timer for the Wicked Week 2 update:

What to Expect in the Wicked Week 2 Update?

The forthcoming Brookhaven update will bring new Wicked-themed houses and props. You can buy two houses and obtain various Wicked-themed props. The items of the Wicked: For Good update’s first week will be available until the Wicked Week 2 update. There’s still time left to buy the latest Wicked Vehicle, Glinda and Elphaba-themed houses, explore Emerald City, obtain various Wicked Tools, and more.

That concludes our release date and countdown for the Brookhaven Wicked Week 2 update.

Nidesh Acharya is a gaming writer at TechWiser, covering guides and news on several Roblox experiences. While not writing, you can find him watching videos on geopolitics, reading books, expanding his Philosophical Knowledge, watching movies, and writing poetry and fiction.

