Brookhaven Winter Festival Update: Release Date and Countdown

The Brookhaven Winter Festival update is coming to bring some holiday cheer to your gameplay. It offers special decorations, activities, and collectible items that capture the spirit of the season. If you’re wondering when you can play this festive event, we’ve got all the details you need right here.

Brookhaven Winter Festival Update Release Date and Time

This winter event arrives on Friday, December 19th, 2025, at 11:00 PM PT, and stays until Friday, January 2nd, 2026, at 12:00 PM PT. That gives you lots of time to enjoy everything the festival brings until next year. This update will add strong holiday vibes to your role-playing game.

Here’s when the Winter Festival starts in different time zones, so you can plan ahead:

Region Start Time PT (Pacific Time) Dec 19, 2025 – 11:00 PM ET (Eastern Time) Dec 19, 2025 – 2:00 PM CET (Central Europe) Dec 19, 2025 – 8:00 PM IST (India) Dec 20, 2025 – 12:30 AM JST (Japan) Dec 20, 2025 – 4:00 AM AEDT (Australia) Dec 20, 2025 – 6:00 AM

Brookhaven hasn’t confirmed whether they’ll do an Admin Abuse event for this update. Usually, the game runs events that everyone can join, not special admin-only sessions. But because this update is big and adds new content, the team might still surprise players.

Countdown to Brookhaven Winter Festival Update

The Winter Festival isn’t live yet, but it’s coming soon. Once the event starts, you’ll be able to hop into Brookhaven and explore all the winter-themed content waiting for you. Here is the countdown until the event is live:

Since the event lasts until early 2026, you’ve got plenty of time to check out every feature and collect all the festive goodies.

What to Expect

The developers have teased that there’s winter fun and festive goodies on the way for Brookhaven Winter Festival, but they’re keeping some details under wraps for now.

Based on what we know, you can expect seasonal decorations around Brookhaven that’ll transform the town into a winter wonderland. The festival vibe usually means special items you can collect, winter-themed activities to try out, and maybe some limited-time decorations for your houses that fit the holiday season.

The developers said more information is coming soon, so keep an eye on official Brookhaven announcements. They’ll probably share more specific details about what activities and items you can actually get during the festival. Just remember that once the event ends in January 2026, some of these special items might not be available anymore, so make sure you grab what you want while you can.