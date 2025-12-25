Brookhaven Winter Festival Week 2 Update: Release Date and Countdown

The Brookhaven Winter Festival Week 2 Update is arriving this weekend, and it’s packed with brand new rewards to collect. If you enjoyed the first week of winter fun, you’re going to love what’s coming next. Let’s break down when the second week kicks off and what cool items you can grab during the event.

Brookhaven Winter Festival Week 2 Release Date

Week 2 of the Winter Festival starts on Friday, December 26th, 2025, at 11:00 AM PT. The event runs until Friday, January 2nd, 2026, giving you almost a full week to collect all the new rewards. Here’s when the update goes live in different time zones:

Time Zone Release Date and Time PST Friday, December 26 at 11:00 AM EST Friday, December 26 at 02:00 PM CET Friday, December 26 at 08:00 PM IST Saturday, December 27 at 12:30 AM JST Saturday, December 27 at 04:00 AM AEDT Saturday, December 27 at 06:00 AM

Brookhaven hasn’t confirmed whether they’ll do an Admin Abuse event for this update. Usually, the game runs events that everyone can join, not special admin-only sessions. However, just make sure you log in early because you don’t want to miss out on any of the limited-time items. We also have a countdown timer below to help you track exactly when the update drops.

Countdown to Brookhaven Winter Festival Week 2

The wait is almost over! Week 2 of the Winter Festival launches this weekend with fresh rewards. With just a few days left until the new content arrives, now’s the time to get ready. Check below to see exactly how much time remains:

What to Expect

There is still no official information on what new additions are coming in Winter Festival Week 2. However, based on leaks and hints, here’s what you can expect:

Mystery Winter Vehicle – A special car or snow-themed vehicle is hiding under the wraps.

– A special car or snow-themed vehicle is hiding under the wraps. Snowball Shooter – Get ready for some winter battles with this fun new weapon.

– Get ready for some winter battles with this fun new weapon. Winter Stall – A festive stall item to decorate your Brookhaven house with seasonal vibes.

– A festive stall item to decorate your Brookhaven house with seasonal vibes. Additional Festival Rewards – More winter-themed items and surprises to unlock throughout the week.

Don’t forget to check in every day during Week 2 to make sure you grab all the new rewards. Jump in and see what winter surprises are waiting for you!