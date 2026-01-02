Brookhaven Wolf Den Update: Release Date and Countdown

Brookhaven RP’s new update is almost here, and it’s about to bring the Wolf Den into the game. You might be wondering when you can start being the alpha of the wolf pack in this new update, and I will tell you the answer. Here’s everything you need to know about the Brookhaven Wolf Den update.

Brookhaven Wolf Den Update Release Date and Time

The Wolf Den update drops on Friday, January 2nd, 2026, at 12:00 PM PT. You’ll have until January 8 to explore the new estate, so you’ve got six days to get everything done. Here’s when the update goes live in different time zones.

Region Local Date and Time West Coast (PT) Fri, Jan 2 — 12:00 PM East Coast (EST) Fri, Jan 2 — 03:00 PM Central Europe (CET) Fri, Jan 2 — 09:00 PM India (IST) Sat, Jan 3 — 01:30 AM Japan (JST) Sat, Jan 3 — 05:00 AM Australia (AEDT) Sat, Jan 3 — 07:00 AM

Brookhaven hasn’t confirmed whether they’ll do an Admin Abuse event for this update. Usually, the game runs events that everyone can join, not special admin-only sessions. However, just make sure you log in early because you don’t want to miss out on any of the limited-time items.

Countdown to Brookhaven Wolf Den Update

The wait is almost over! Wolf Den update will launch this weekend. With just a few days left until the new content arrives, now’s the time to get ready. Check below to see exactly how much time remains:

What to Expect

You’re getting access to a completely new estate called the Wolf Den. This estate looks very modern, featuring sleek black walls decorated with golden LED strip lights, perfect for players who enjoy a mafia-style roleplay. You’ll also get a free house as part of this update, so there’s no need to grind or spend anything to join in.

If you prefer playing solo, you can claim your house and do your own thing. But if you have friends who play Brookhaven RP, you can team up and create your own wolf pack roleplay.

Since this is a limited-time event running for less than a week, make sure you log in before January 8th. You don’t want to miss out on the free house, and exploring the new estate is definitely worth your time. There might even be new codes to redeem, too. The Wolf Den brings fresh roleplay options to Brookhaven RP, so jump in and see what style fits you best.