One of the quickest ways to treat yourself with precious rewards while playing Roblox’s Build a Boat for Treasure is codes. There are plenty of free rewards waiting for you. Just enter one of the active Build a Boat for Treasure codes. In this experience, you can get free decoratives or in-game currency to build a sturdy boat. After all, you need to top the leaderboard by taking your boat far away, without breaking it.

New to this Roblox game? Your job is to build a boat and sail out to find new treasures. Use whatever you can find including codes to upgrade your boat. You will find a list of all the working codes for Build a Boat for Treasure in this guide. Redeem them to claim free rewards right away.

All Active Codes for Build a Boat for Treasure

You can find a list of all the active codes in the following list.

hi : Redeem this code to get 5 Gold

: Redeem this code to get 5 Gold Squid Army : Redeem this code to get 22 Ice and 22 Gold

: Redeem this code to get 22 Ice and 22 Gold =D : Redeem this code to get 5 Gold

: Redeem this code to get 5 Gold =P : Redeem this code to get 5 Gold

: Redeem this code to get 5 Gold chillthrill709 was here: Redeem this code to get a Firework

The above Build a Boat for Treasure codes guarantee the said rewards so make sure to redeem them soon. You need to be quick as the codes stay active for a short period before expiring. While there is no fixed timetable for the developers to reveal codes, we will keep an eye on the official sources. Bookmark this page as you will find all the latest codes here in one place.

Expired Codes

This section contains codes that have expired and can’t be redeemed for rewards.

Happy Valentine’s Day

Be a big f00t print

fuzzy friend?

Lurking Legend

GGGOOOAAALLL

Free gifts

1B

voted code

Lurking Code

1M Likes

Big F00t Print

The Sasquatch?

Fireworks

2M members

Hatched code

Happy Easter

TTTRRREEEAAASSSUUURRREEE

BBBOOOAAATTTSSS!!!

The Yeti

Cold Feet

500M Visits

Veterans Day

You need to keep track of working codes because various pages on the internet post expired codes. Hence, your chances of getting misled are high. We have created this section so you can identify the active and inactive codes.

How to Redeem Roblox Build a Boat for Treasure Codes

You can follow the steps outlined below to redeem codes and obtain freebies in this experience.

Launch Build a Boat for Treasure on your respective device. Click on the green menu button on the right side of the screen and switch to the Settings tab. Scroll down and you will find a text box for redeeming the codes. Copy-paste the above working codes in the text box and hit the Redeem button to receive free rewards.

While redeeming the codes, make sure to enter the codes as they are. Entering the codes with improper letter cases will make them invalid. To avoid such a problem, we recommend directly copy-pasting the codes from here into the game.

Where to Find More Codes?

Chillz Studios, the developers of this game have an active X account and a Discord Server. You can be a part of these channels to get access to the latest information and codes.