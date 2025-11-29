Home » Gaming » Build a Zoo Advent Calendar Update: Release Date and Countdown

by Shida Aruya
The holiday season is here in Build a Zoo, and there’s something fun waiting for you every single day. The game is bringing a special Christmas countdown with free rewards. If you love collecting stuff and getting daily surprises, this event is perfect for you. Here is everything you need to know about the Build a Zoo Advent Calendar update.

Build a Zoo Advent Calendar Update

Build a Zoo Advent Calendar Update Release Date

This event in Build a Zoo started off on December 1st, 2025, at 2:00 AM PT. You’ve got until December 22nd, 2025, at 2:00 AM PT to grab all the Christmas gifts. Here’s when the event goes live in different time zones around the world:

RegionDate and Time
PT (Pacific Time)December 1 – 2:00 AM
ET (Eastern Time)December 1 – 5:00 AM
CET (Central European Time)December 1– 11:00 AM
IST (India Standard Time)December 1 – 3:30 PM
JST (Japan Standard Time)December 1 – 7:00 PM
AEST (Australian Eastern Standard Time)December 1 – 9:00 PM

Countdown to Build a Zoo Black Friday Update

You really need to follow from the start of the event because missing even one day means you’ll lose out on that day’s reward, and you can’t go back to claim it later. This countdown below makes it easy to see when the calendar begins in your area.

Also, don’t forget to log into the game at the same time as the update drops so that you can experience the Admin Abuse event.

What to Expect

The Advent Calendar update is like opening a real chocolate Advent calendar. However, instead of sweets, you’re getting fun zoo items. Each day leading up to Christmas Eve, you can log into Build a Zoo and claim a free reward.

Since the reward changes daily, it’s worth checking in often to see what’s new. Some days you’ll get decorations, while other days might give you animals or special items. The important thing is logging in every day. If you skip a day, that reward is gone. You can’t stack up rewards or claim multiple days at once. The system only lets you grab the current day’s prize.

It’s a very nice gift from the developers to celebrate Christmas with the community. The rewards can really help your zoo grow faster, and if you’re a new player, these free items give you a nice boost without grinding for hours. Additionally, if you want to buy game passes, they’re also still on discount from the Black Friday update until December 17th. Happy Christmas!

Shida is a gaming writer at TechWiser who loves getting comfy with a good book. When she is not writing, you'll catch her growing crops in Stardew Valley and Fields of Mistria, or exploring Fortnite. For Shida, nothing beats a day split between reading books and playing games.

