Build a Zoo – All Conveyor Belts (September 2025)

Update: We last updated the Build a Zoo All Conveyor article on September 9th, 2025.

The conveyor in Build a Zoo is your primary source of eggs. It brings you various eggs in each cycle, giving you time to pick the one that you desire. However, did you know that there are multiple types of conveyor belts in Build a Zoo? They come in different rarities, and each upgrades the quality of eggs that you can obtain. This article lists all the conveyor belts that are currently obtainable in the game.

List of All the Conveyor Belts in Build a Zoo

As stated, there are multiple conveyor belts in the game, and you gradually unlock them as you start making money. Below, we have listed all of them, along with their price and other details that you should be aware of.

Image Name Cost Increased Gold Earning Pet Egg Possible Pets Common N/A N/A Super Rare Egg Capybara Uncommon 5,000 40% Prismatic – Giraffe

– Cow

– Sheep Rare 216,000 100% Hyper – Tiger

– Mouse

– Fox Epic 1,125,000 160% Void – Snake

– Toucan

– Panda Legendary will update soon 240% Bowser – Lion

– Bear

– Turtle Mythical 46,800,000 320% will update soon – Rhino

– Gorilla

– Dinosaur Divine 702,000,000 400% will update soon will update soon Prismatic will update soon 500% will update soon will update soon Celestial will update soon 600% will update soon will update soon

How to Get New Conveyor Belts in the Game

Obtaining a new Conveyor in Build a Zoo is a very easy task. All you need to do is click the Conveyor icon on the left side of the screen. This will open a new window where you can check and equip the conveyors that you own and spend money on the one that you want. However, note that you must first purchase the conveyor preceding the one you wish to purchase to unlock it. The game automatically equips the new conveyor once you complete the transaction.

With this, you’ve reached the end of the article. Make sure to bookmark the page and check back later when a new update drops. We will update our list once a new conveyor is available.