Build a Zoo – All Conveyor Belts (September 2025)

Update: We last updated the Build a Zoo All Conveyor article on September 9th, 2025.

The conveyor in Build a Zoo is your primary source of eggs. It brings you various eggs in each cycle, giving you time to pick the one that you desire. However, did you know that there are multiple types of conveyor belts in Build a Zoo? They come in different rarities, and each upgrades the quality of eggs that you can obtain. This article lists all the conveyor belts that are currently obtainable in the game.

Conveyor in Build a Zoo

List of All the Conveyor Belts in Build a Zoo

As stated, there are multiple conveyor belts in the game, and you gradually unlock them as you start making money. Below, we have listed all of them, along with their price and other details that you should be aware of.

ImageNameCostIncreased Gold EarningPet EggPossible Pets
conveyor in Build a ZooCommonN/AN/ASuper Rare EggCapybara
conveyor in Build a ZooUncommon5,00040%Prismatic– Giraffe
– Cow
– Sheep
conveyor in Build a ZooRare216,000100%Hyper– Tiger
– Mouse
– Fox
conveyor in Build a ZooEpic1,125,000160%Void– Snake
– Toucan
– Panda
conveyor in Build a ZooLegendarywill update soon240%Bowser– Lion
– Bear
– Turtle
conveyor in Build a ZooMythical46,800,000320%will update soon– Rhino
– Gorilla
– Dinosaur
conveyor in Build a ZooDivine702,000,000400%will update soonwill update soon
conveyor in Build a ZooPrismaticwill update soon500%will update soonwill update soon
conveyor in Build a ZooCelestialwill update soon600%will update soonwill update soon

How to Get New Conveyor Belts in the Game

Conveyor in Build a Zoo
Conveyor in Build a Zoo

Obtaining a new Conveyor in Build a Zoo is a very easy task. All you need to do is click the Conveyor icon on the left side of the screen. This will open a new window where you can check and equip the conveyors that you own and spend money on the one that you want. However, note that you must first purchase the conveyor preceding the one you wish to purchase to unlock it. The game automatically equips the new conveyor once you complete the transaction.

With this, you’ve reached the end of the article. Make sure to bookmark the page and check back later when a new update drops. We will update our list once a new conveyor is available.

Swastik is a gaming writer at Techwiser with a passion for video games rivaled only by the size of his ever-growing backlog. He often fantasizes about spawning into the worlds of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt or Halo, though only if he could be a Witcher or a Spartan himself. When he's not busy covering the latest gaming news, he can be found reading a good book, watching anime, or riding his motorcycle.

