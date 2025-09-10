Build a Zoo – All Fishing Rods (September 2025)

Update: We last updated the Build a Zoo All Fishing Rods article on September 9th, 2025.

Hatching an egg to get a good pet is the core feature of Build a Zoo. While you can simply purchase land pet eggs from the conveyor belt, getting the aquatic ones requires a bit of work. You must acquire a fishing rod and head towards the water, cast your line, and complete the minigame to obtain an egg. For this, you must know about all the fishing rods in Build a Zoo. This article provides the complete list of the rods, alongside their stats, to help you out.

List of All the Fishing Rods in Build a Zoo

While the game currently only has a couple of fishing rods, this might change with upcoming updates. This could also be the case since fishing for aquatic eggs is as important as getting the land pet eggs. So, check out the list of the fishing rods that are currently available for purchase in the game.

Image Name Cost Mutated Pet Egg Chance Luck while fishing Common Rod – – – Uncommon Rod Season Pass 50% 100% Epic Rod 399 Robux 100% 200% Gold Rod 799 Robux 200% 900%

Where to Get New Fishing Rods in the Game

To purchase a fishing rod, you must first unlock the pond area of the map. You can do this by going behind the conveyor belt and spending $5,000. You will obtain the Common Rod by default. To get a new rod, go towards the shed on the left side of the area. Going near it will open the purchase window, where you can select the rod you want and spend the required amount to add it to your inventory.

You’ve now reached the end of this article. Make sure to bookmark the page and check back later. We will update the list when the developer adds new rods to the game.