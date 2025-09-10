Home » Gaming » Build a Zoo – All Fishing Rods (September 2025)

Build a Zoo – All Fishing Rods (September 2025)

by Swastik Sharma
written by Swastik Sharma 0 comment

Update: We last updated the Build a Zoo All Fishing Rods article on September 9th, 2025.

Hatching an egg to get a good pet is the core feature of Build a Zoo. While you can simply purchase land pet eggs from the conveyor belt, getting the aquatic ones requires a bit of work. You must acquire a fishing rod and head towards the water, cast your line, and complete the minigame to obtain an egg. For this, you must know about all the fishing rods in Build a Zoo. This article provides the complete list of the rods, alongside their stats, to help you out.

Fishing Rods in Build a Zoo

List of All the Fishing Rods in Build a Zoo

While the game currently only has a couple of fishing rods, this might change with upcoming updates. This could also be the case since fishing for aquatic eggs is as important as getting the land pet eggs. So, check out the list of the fishing rods that are currently available for purchase in the game.

Also Read:

ImageNameCostMutated Pet Egg ChanceLuck while fishing
Fishing Rods in Build a ZooCommon Rod
Fishing Rods in Build a ZooUncommon RodSeason Pass50%100%
Fishing Rods in Build a ZooEpic Rod399 Robux100%200%
Fishing Rods in Build a ZooGold Rod799 Robux200%900%

Where to Get New Fishing Rods in the Game

Fishing Rod shop

To purchase a fishing rod, you must first unlock the pond area of the map. You can do this by going behind the conveyor belt and spending $5,000. You will obtain the Common Rod by default. To get a new rod, go towards the shed on the left side of the area. Going near it will open the purchase window, where you can select the rod you want and spend the required amount to add it to your inventory.

You’ve now reached the end of this article. Make sure to bookmark the page and check back later. We will update the list when the developer adds new rods to the game.

Swastik is a gaming writer at Techwiser with a passion for video games rivaled only by the size of his ever-growing backlog. He often fantasizes about spawning into the worlds of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt or Halo, though only if he could be a Witcher or a Spartan himself. When he's not busy covering the latest gaming news, he can be found reading a good book, watching anime, or riding his motorcycle.

You may also like

Roblox Fish It All Admin Events (September 2025)

Genshin Impact Nod-Krai: Statue of the New Moon Locations Guide

Today’s (Spell Bee) Spelling Bee Game Answers For September 10,2025

All Achievements in Genshin Impact Luna I and How to...

Roblox Plants vs Brainrots Codes (September 2025)

Build a Zoo – All Food List (September 2025)

Build a Zoo – All Pet Eggs (September 2025)

Build a Zoo – All Conveyor Belts (September 2025)

Genshin Impact Chiori Build: Weapons, Artifacts, Team Comps

Genshin Impact Albedo Build: Weapons, Artifacts, Team Comps