Build a Zoo – All Food List (September 2025)

Update: We last updated this Build a Zoo All Food List on September 9th, 2025.

Build a Zoo has tons of stuff for you to do. You must unlock new conveyor belts, purchase and hatch eggs, and focus on growing the Big Eggs by feeding them. However, do you know all the Food in Build a Zoo and how many Hunger Points each one offers? Well, this article presents the complete list to help you out.

List of All the Food in Build a Zoo

Below, we have listed all the currently available Food items that can be obtained in Build a Zoo. We have also added other crucial details like their price and how many Hunger Points you can obtain by feeding the food to your pet.

Image Name Rarity Cost Hunger Points and Time Special Effects Strawberry Common 5,000 600 after eating for 16 seconds N/A Blueberry Common 20,000 1,250 after eating for 30 seconds N/A Watermelon Uncommon 80,000 3,200 after eating for 24 seconds N/A Apple Uncommon 400,000 8,000 after eating for 40 seconds N/A Orange Rare 1.2M 20,000 after eating for 32 seconds N/A Corn Rare 3.5M 50,000 after eating for 1 minute N/A Banana Epic 12M 120,000 after eating for 1 minute N/A Grape Epic 50M 300,000 after eating for 3 minutes N/A Pear Legendary 200M 800,000 after eating for 3 minutes Has a chance to get Golden PineApple Legendary 600M 1.5M after eating for 4 minutes Has a chance to get Diamond Gold Mango Mythical 2B 4M after eating for 6 minutes Has a chance to get Fire Bloodstone Cyad Mythical 8B 5M after eating for 6 minutes Unlocks a common rarity Dinosaur (only works for Mountain Big Pet) Colossal Pinecone Mythical 40B 8M after eating for 6 minutes Unlocks a rare Dinosaur (only works for Mountain Big Pet) Volt Ginkgo Mythical 80B 20M after eating for 6 minutes Has a chance to get Jurassic Deepsea Pearl Fruit Mythical 40B 8M after eating for 6 minutes Unlocks a rare Ocean Pet (Only works for Ocean Big Pet)

How to Get Food in the Game

To purchase the food items, you can either manually walk over to the seller at the end of the map or simply click the Food option at the top of the screen. This will teleport you to the shop where you purchase any item that you wish. However, it is worth noting that not everything will always be in stock. So, you must wait for the shop to refresh and have enough money to purchase the item. Naturally, the rarer the item is, the lesser chance it has of appearing in the shop.

With this, you’ve reached the end of this guide. We hope that you found it useful. Make sure to bookmark the page and check back once a new update drops.