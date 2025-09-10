Build a Zoo – All Food List (September 2025)

Update: We last updated this Build a Zoo All Food List on September 9th, 2025.
Build a Zoo has tons of stuff for you to do. You must unlock new conveyor belts, purchase and hatch eggs, and focus on growing the Big Eggs by feeding them. However, do you know all the Food in Build a Zoo and how many Hunger Points each one offers? Well, this article presents the complete list to help you out.
List of All the Food in Build a Zoo
Below, we have listed all the currently available Food items that can be obtained in Build a Zoo. We have also added other crucial details like their price and how many Hunger Points you can obtain by feeding the food to your pet.
|Image
|Name
|Rarity
|Cost
|Hunger Points and Time
|Special Effects
|Strawberry
|Common
|5,000
|600 after eating for 16 seconds
|N/A
|Blueberry
|Common
|20,000
|1,250 after eating for 30 seconds
|N/A
|Watermelon
|Uncommon
|80,000
|3,200 after eating for 24 seconds
|N/A
|Apple
|Uncommon
|400,000
|8,000 after eating for 40 seconds
|N/A
|Orange
|Rare
|1.2M
|20,000 after eating for 32 seconds
|N/A
|Corn
|Rare
|3.5M
|50,000 after eating for 1 minute
|N/A
|Banana
|Epic
|12M
|120,000 after eating for 1 minute
|N/A
|Grape
|Epic
|50M
|300,000 after eating for 3 minutes
|N/A
|Pear
|Legendary
|200M
|800,000 after eating for 3 minutes
|Has a chance to get Golden
|PineApple
|Legendary
|600M
|1.5M after eating for 4 minutes
|Has a chance to get Diamond
|Gold Mango
|Mythical
|2B
|4M after eating for 6 minutes
|Has a chance to get Fire
|Bloodstone Cyad
|Mythical
|8B
|5M after eating for 6 minutes
|Unlocks a common rarity Dinosaur (only works for Mountain Big Pet)
|Colossal Pinecone
|Mythical
|40B
|8M after eating for 6 minutes
|Unlocks a rare Dinosaur (only works for Mountain Big Pet)
|Volt Ginkgo
|Mythical
|80B
|20M after eating for 6 minutes
|Has a chance to get Jurassic
|Deepsea Pearl Fruit
|Mythical
|40B
|8M after eating for 6 minutes
|Unlocks a rare Ocean Pet (Only works for Ocean Big Pet)
How to Get Food in the Game
To purchase the food items, you can either manually walk over to the seller at the end of the map or simply click the Food option at the top of the screen. This will teleport you to the shop where you purchase any item that you wish. However, it is worth noting that not everything will always be in stock. So, you must wait for the shop to refresh and have enough money to purchase the item. Naturally, the rarer the item is, the lesser chance it has of appearing in the shop.
With this, you’ve reached the end of this guide. We hope that you found it useful. Make sure to bookmark the page and check back once a new update drops.