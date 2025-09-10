Home » Gaming » Build a Zoo – All Pet Eggs (September 2025)

Build a Zoo – All Pet Eggs (September 2025)

by Swastik Sharma
Update: We last updated this Build a Zoo All Pet Eggs article on September 10th, 2025.

Collecting Pet Eggs to hatch them is the core gameplay mechanic of Build a Zoo. You purchase eggs from the conveyor belt and hatch them to get pets. Now, not all eggs are equally good. Hence, it is important to know about all the Pet Eggs in Build a Zoo so that you can pick the best ones from the lot. This article provides the complete list of all the eggs in this Roblox experience, along with how much they cost.

Pet Eggs in Build a Zoo

List of All Pet Eggs in Build a Zoo

It is worth noting that the Pet Eggs in Build a Zoo come in two types – Land and Ocean. The process to obtain both of them also differs. Additionally, you cannot plant both of them together, as land and ocean eggs have separate designated locations. However, we have listed all types of eggs together to keep things simplified.

ImageNameCostPossible Pets
Pet Eggs in Build a ZooBasic Egg100Capybara
Pet Eggs in Build a ZooRare Egg500– Sheep
– Cat
Pet Eggs in Build a ZooSuper Rare Egg2,500Sheep
Pet Eggs in Build a ZooSea Weed Egg200– Anglefish
– Bighead
– Butterflyfish
– Needlefish
Pet Eggs in Build a ZooLegend Egg100,000– Rabbit
– Mouse
– Tiger
Pet Eggs in Build a ZooClownfish Egg200– Bighead
– Butterflyfish
– Needlefish
– Hairtail
Pet Eggs in Build a ZooPrismatic Egg1,000,000– Toucan
– Snake
Pet Eggs in Build a ZooLionfish Egg200– Butterflyfish
– Needlefish
– Hairtail
Pet Eggs in Build a ZooHyper Egg2,500,000– Toucan
– Snake
– Mouse
– Tiger
Pet Eggs in Build a ZooVoid Egg24,000,000– Toucan
– Snake
– Okapi
Pet Eggs in Build a ZooBowser Egg130,000,000– Toucan
– Snake
– Okapi
Pet Eggs in Build a ZooShark Egg150,000,000– Catfish
– Flounder
– Alligator
Pet Eggs in Build a ZooDemon Egg400,000,000– Okapi
– Rhino
– Panther
Pet Eggs in Build a ZooBonedragon Egg2,000,000,000– Rhino
– Kangaroo
Pet Eggs in Build a ZooUltra Egg10,000,000,000– Kangaroo
– Rhino

How to Get More Pet Eggs in Build a Zoo

Getting new pets is a very straightforward task in the game. We have listed the methods to hatch both the land and ocean pets in the game.

1. Obtain and Hatch Land Pet Eggs

  1. Launch the game and go towards the conveyor belt.
  2. Press and hold E button near the egg that you wish to get.
  3. Take the egg to an empty plot in your garden.
  4. Wait for the egg’s timer to run out and obtain the pet.
Pet Eggs in Build a Zoo

2. Obtain and Hatch Ocean Pet Eggs

  1. Unlock the water area by spending $5,000 behind the conveyor belt.
  2. This will get you the default fishing rod in Build a Zoo.
  3. Equip your fishing rod and go near the water.
  4. Press the left mouse button to cast your line.
  5. Start clicking the left mouse button as soon as the white bar with the percentage appears at the top of the screen.
  6. Keep pressing it till the fall reaches 100% and you have a pet egg.
All Pet Eggs Build a Zoo
All Pet Eggs Build a Zoo

With this, you’ve reached the end of All Pet Eggs in Build a Zoo guide. Make sure to bookmark this page and check back later. We are constantly updating the list as new eggs arrive in the game and we eventually unlock them.

