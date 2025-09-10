Build a Zoo – All Pet Eggs (September 2025)

Update: We last updated this Build a Zoo All Pet Eggs article on September 10th, 2025.

Collecting Pet Eggs to hatch them is the core gameplay mechanic of Build a Zoo. You purchase eggs from the conveyor belt and hatch them to get pets. Now, not all eggs are equally good. Hence, it is important to know about all the Pet Eggs in Build a Zoo so that you can pick the best ones from the lot. This article provides the complete list of all the eggs in this Roblox experience, along with how much they cost.

List of All Pet Eggs in Build a Zoo

It is worth noting that the Pet Eggs in Build a Zoo come in two types – Land and Ocean. The process to obtain both of them also differs. Additionally, you cannot plant both of them together, as land and ocean eggs have separate designated locations. However, we have listed all types of eggs together to keep things simplified.

Image Name Cost Possible Pets Basic Egg 100 Capybara Rare Egg 500 – Sheep

– Cat Super Rare Egg 2,500 Sheep Sea Weed Egg 200 – Anglefish

– Bighead

– Butterflyfish

– Needlefish Legend Egg 100,000 – Rabbit

– Mouse

– Tiger Clownfish Egg 200 – Bighead

– Butterflyfish

– Needlefish

– Hairtail Prismatic Egg 1,000,000 – Toucan

– Snake Lionfish Egg 200 – Butterflyfish

– Needlefish

– Hairtail Hyper Egg 2,500,000 – Toucan

– Snake

– Mouse

– Tiger Void Egg 24,000,000 – Toucan

– Snake

– Okapi Bowser Egg 130,000,000 – Toucan

– Snake

– Okapi Shark Egg 150,000,000 – Catfish

– Flounder

– Alligator Demon Egg 400,000,000 – Okapi

– Rhino

– Panther Bonedragon Egg 2,000,000,000 – Rhino

– Kangaroo Ultra Egg 10,000,000,000 – Kangaroo

– Rhino

How to Get More Pet Eggs in Build a Zoo

Getting new pets is a very straightforward task in the game. We have listed the methods to hatch both the land and ocean pets in the game.

1. Obtain and Hatch Land Pet Eggs

Launch the game and go towards the conveyor belt. Press and hold E button near the egg that you wish to get. Take the egg to an empty plot in your garden. Wait for the egg’s timer to run out and obtain the pet.

2. Obtain and Hatch Ocean Pet Eggs

Unlock the water area by spending $5,000 behind the conveyor belt. This will get you the default fishing rod in Build a Zoo. Equip your fishing rod and go near the water. Press the left mouse button to cast your line. Start clicking the left mouse button as soon as the white bar with the percentage appears at the top of the screen. Keep pressing it till the fall reaches 100% and you have a pet egg.

With this, you’ve reached the end of All Pet Eggs in Build a Zoo guide. Make sure to bookmark this page and check back later. We are constantly updating the list as new eggs arrive in the game and we eventually unlock them.