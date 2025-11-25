Build a Zoo Black Friday Update: Release Date and Countdown

Another update will be arriving soon in Build a Zoo, bringing a fresh set of big discounts on game passes. It’s a great chance to grab the ones you’ve been eyeing for a while. Here’s a simple breakdown of when the Build a Zoo Black Friday update arrives and everything included in the sale.

Build a Zoo Black Friday Update Release Date

This event in Build a Zoo kicked off on November 26th, 2025, at 2:00 AM PT. You’ve got until December 17th, 2025, at 2:00 AM PT to grab these deals. That’s nearly three weeks to decide which passes you want to buy. Here’s what time that is wherever you are:

Region Date and Time PT (Pacific Time) November 26 – 2:00 AM ET (Eastern Time) November 26 – 5:00 AM CET (Central European Time) November 26 – 11:00 AM IST (India Standard Time) November 26 – 3:30 PM JST (Japan Standard Time) November 26 – 10:00 PM AEST (Australian Eastern Standard Time) November 26 – 8:00 PM

Countdown to Build a Zoo Black Friday Update

If you want to follow the start of the event, this countdown below makes it easy to see when the sale begins in your area. The update goes live at the same time for everyone, so you can use the table above to match it to your local time and be ready when the discounts start. Here is the countdown:

What to Expect

Game passes are getting big discounts during this event, and while the developers didn’t share exact numbers, they confirmed that the deals are huge. If you’ve been thinking about buying a pass in Build a Zoo, this is the best time to do it.

Also Read:

These passes can make the game easier by giving you special perks like faster building, rare animals, or more in-game money. Sales like this don’t happen often, and once the event ends on December 17th, prices go back to normal. Take a moment to think about which passes would help you the most and grab them while the discounts are still active.

Set a reminder on your phone if you need to. That way, you won’t forget about the sale before it ends on December 17.