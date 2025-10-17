Build a Zoo Halloween Update Countdown & Release Date

The spooky season is all set to arrive in Build a Zoo with its Halloween Update. The update aims to turn your zoo into a nightmare and add various new things to celebrate the event. This further includes new eggs and pets that you can hatch to farm money. However, do you know when the Build a Zoo Halloween update rolls out? Well, this article provides the release date along with a countdown timer to help you keep track of everything.

Build a Zoo Halloween Update Release Date and Countdown Timer

The Build a Zoo Halloween Update goes live on October 18, 2025, at 3:00 AM PDT and will stay till November 5, 2025. This means you have plenty of time to check out everything that the event has to offer and collect all the rewards. Next, we have added a table with all major locations and when the update drops there.

Region Timing USA (East Coast) Saturday, Oct 18, 2025 – 3:00 AM PDT USA (West Coast) Saturday, Oct 18, 2025 – 6:00 AM EDT Brazil Saturday, Oct 18, 2025 – 7:00 AM BRT Europe Saturday, Oct 18, 2025 – 12:00 PM CEST India Saturday, Oct 18, 2025 – 3:30 PM IST Japan Saturday, Oct 18, 2025 – 7:00 PM JST Australia Saturday, Oct 18, 2025 – 9:00 PM AEST

We have also added a countdown timer below to help you keep track of when the update goes live.

What to Expect From the Halloween Update

While the developer didn’t delve too deeply into what the upcoming update offers, they did share a glimpse of what’s to come. Naturally, the new update will feature Halloween-themed quests and atmosphere. Apart from these, the developer also hinted towards the following:

New and adorable Halloween pets.

A change in the atmosphere to match the Halloween theme.

Various new activities to let you enjoy the spooky season.

The update adds various new special effects themed after Halloween.

With this, you’ve reached the end of this guide. Make sure to enable notifications on the official Roblox page of the game so that you don’t miss it.