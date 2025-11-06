Home » Gaming » Build a Zoo Season Three Update Release Date and Countdown

Swastik Sharma
Build a Zoo is prepared to launch a brand-new season with its upcoming update. Titled Season 3, the new update promises to bring numerous new pets, eggs, and a lot of new content for players to explore. But, do you know when the new update rolls out? Well, this article provides the Build a Zoo Season Three update release date and a countdown timer to help you keep track of when the new content drops.

Build a Zoo Season Three update

Build a Zoo Season Three Update Release Date and Time

The upcoming Build a Zoo update rolls out on November 7th, 2025, at 2:00 AM PST and ends on December 5, 2025, at 2:00 AM PST. This gives you a lot of time to explore everything new and grind for the resources required to obtain new pets and eggs that Season 3 has to offer. Next, we have a table with the timing of the update’s release date for different regions across the globe.

RegionTiming
USA (East Coast)Friday, Nov 7, 2025 – 2:00 AM PST
USA (West Coast)Friday, Nov 7, 2025 – 5:00 AM EST
EuropeFriday, Nov 7, 2025 – 11:00 AM CET
IndiaFriday, Nov 7, 2025 – 3:30 PM IST
JapanFriday, Nov 7, 2025 – 7:00 PM JST
AustraliaFriday, Nov 7, 2025 – 9:00 PM AEDT

We also have a countdown timer below to further help you keep track of the upcoming update.

What to Expect From the Season Three Update

Season 3 will bring a plethora of new things to the game. This ranges from new pets and eggs to events that will let you farm the currency and have a chance of getting rare items. We have listed some of the things that the developer has revealed on the official Roblox page of the game.

  • New Dragon pets – The update promises to bring new and exciting Dragon pets to the game that you can unlock through various methods.
  • More Eggs – The new update will also bring various new eggs that players can find through the conveyor belt and other methods. This will give them access to new pets as well.
  • New Items – Alongside new pets and eggs, you will also have access to a wide range of new items that will help elevate your gameplay experience.
  • New Content – While the developer hasn’t revealed all the new content that will arrive in Season 3, you can expect new events, cosmetics, and more that you can explore.

We will update this section when more information is available. Make sure to check back later to get all the details.

