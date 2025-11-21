Build a Zoo All Thanksgiving Event Shop Items

The Thanksgiving update has arrived in Build a Zoo, and it features a variety of new things for you to explore. This ranges from a brand-new egg to the Thanksgiving Event and its shop, where you can purchase a variety of items. However, do you know how to access the shop, obtain the event currency, and what items are available for purchase? Well, this article lists all the Build a Zoo Thanksgiving Event Shop items, along with how much each costs.
How to Access the Build a Zoo Thanksgiving Event Shop
It is pretty straightforward if you wish to check out the Thanksgiving Event shop in the game. All you need to do is load Build a Zoo and click the Thanksgiving Event icon on the right side of the screen. Next, head over to the Event Shop tab, where you can start purchasing various items. However, you must first obtain the required amount of turkey to successfully complete the transaction. This can be done by completing the event quests. You can track these by going to the Quests tab in the same menu.
List of All Build a Zoo Thanksgiving Event Shop Items
Below, we have listed all the items that you can purchase from the event shop. We have also listed how many turkeys you must obtain to get them.
|Icon
|Item Name
|Price
(In Turkeys)
|Luck Potion
|20
|Lucky Ticket
|25
|Potion Hatch
|30
|Pear
|60
|Pineapple
|120
|Bloodstone Cycad
|180
|Gold Mango
|200
|Dragon Fruit
|200
|Deepsea Pearl Fruit
|300
|Colossal Pinecone
|300
|Volt Ginkgo
|360
|Pumpkin
|360
|Candy Corn
|360
|Acorn
|360
|Cranberry
|360
|Turkey Lover
|400
|Thanksgiving Board
|400
|Thanksgiving Banquet
|500
With this, you’ve reached the end of this guide. We hope that you found it useful.