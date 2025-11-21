Home » Gaming » Build a Zoo All Thanksgiving Event Shop Items

Build a Zoo All Thanksgiving Event Shop Items

by Swastik Sharma
written by Swastik Sharma 0 comment

The Thanksgiving update has arrived in Build a Zoo, and it features a variety of new things for you to explore. This ranges from a brand-new egg to the Thanksgiving Event and its shop, where you can purchase a variety of items. However, do you know how to access the shop, obtain the event currency, and what items are available for purchase? Well, this article lists all the Build a Zoo Thanksgiving Event Shop items, along with how much each costs.

How to Access the Build a Zoo Thanksgiving Event Shop

It is pretty straightforward if you wish to check out the Thanksgiving Event shop in the game. All you need to do is load Build a Zoo and click the Thanksgiving Event icon on the right side of the screen. Next, head over to the Event Shop tab, where you can start purchasing various items. However, you must first obtain the required amount of turkey to successfully complete the transaction. This can be done by completing the event quests. You can track these by going to the Quests tab in the same menu.

Build a Zoo Thanksgiving Event
Build a Zoo Thanksgiving Event

Also read:

List of All Build a Zoo Thanksgiving Event Shop Items

Below, we have listed all the items that you can purchase from the event shop. We have also listed how many turkeys you must obtain to get them.

IconItem NamePrice
(In Turkeys)
Build a Zoo Thanksgiving Event Luck PotionLuck Potion20
Build a Zoo Thanksgiving Event Lucky TicketLucky Ticket25
Build a Zoo Thanksgiving Event Potion HatchPotion Hatch30
Food in Build a ZooPear60
Food in Build a ZooPineapple120
Food in Build a ZooBloodstone Cycad180
Food in Build a ZooGold Mango200
Food in Build a ZooDragon Fruit200
Food in Build a ZooDeepsea Pearl Fruit300
Build a Zoo Thanksgiving EventColossal Pinecone300
Food in Build a ZooVolt Ginkgo360
PumpkinPumpkin360
Candy CornCandy Corn360
AcornAcorn360
CranberryCranberry360
Build a Zoo Thanksgiving Event Turkey loverTurkey Lover400
Thanksgiving BoardThanksgiving Board400
Build a Zoo Thanksgiving Event Thanksgiving BanquetThanksgiving Banquet500

With this, you’ve reached the end of this guide. We hope that you found it useful.

Swastik is a gaming writer at Techwiser with a passion for video games rivaled only by the size of his ever-growing backlog. He often fantasizes about spawning into the worlds of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt or Halo, though only if he could be a Witcher or a Spartan himself. When he's not busy covering the latest gaming news, he can be found reading a good book, watching anime, or riding his motorcycle.

You may also like

All Currencies in Evade – Roblox

Roblox Fisch Mystery at Sunstone Update Countdown & Release Date

Roblox Run and Jump Codes (November 2025)

Fortnite Stranger Things Cup: How to Get Vecna Skin for...

Roblox Evade Special Rounds Guide (November 2025)

Adopt Me Active Needs Update Release Date and Countdown

The Spike Codes (November 2025)

99 Nights in the Forest Something is Coming Update Countdown...

Roblox Anime Weapons Codes (November 2025)

All Vehicles in Evade – Roblox