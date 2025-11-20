Build a Zoo Thanksgiving Update Release Date and Countdown

Build a Zoo is all set to roll out a brand-new update featuring tons of exciting stuff for players to obtain and explore. This update celebrates Thanksgiving and adds relevant tasks, pets, and special effects to the game. However, do you know when the update rolls out? Well, this article offers the exact release date and time of the Build a Zoo Thanksgiving update, along with a countdown timer to help you track it.

Build a Zoo Thanksgiving Update Release Date and Time

The Build a Zoo Thanksgiving update will roll out on Friday, November 21, 2025, at 2:00 AM PST. The update will run for quite a while and end on December 12, 2025. This gives you a lot of time to check out everything that it has to offer and complete every task to claim rewards. Below, we have added a table with the timing for various regions across to globe to help everyone out.

Region Timing United States (PST) Friday, Nov 21 – 2:00 AM United States (EST) Friday, Nov 21 – 5:00 AM Europe (CET) Friday, Nov 21 – 11:00 AM India (IST) Friday, Nov 21 – 3:30 PM Japan (JST) Friday, Nov 21 – 7:00 PM Australia (AEDT) Friday, Nov 21 – 9:00 PM

We also have a countdown timer to further help you track the update easily.

What to Expect From the Thanksgiving Update

According to the official Roblox page of the game, the update will feature a warm climate and add various pets to celebrate Thankgiving. The update will also add various tasks to celebrate the festival, allowing you to claim different rewards through them. You will also get to enjoy some incredible special effects, further beautifying the game after the recent Halloween Update. In short, you can expect the following things to appear with the upcoming update:

New pets

New tasks and quests

New weather

New special effects

New food items

With this, you’ve reached the end of this article, we hope that you found it helpful.