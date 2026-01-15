Bulldog Supporters – Crossword Clue Answers

If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Bulldog Supporters, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

4 letters – ELIS

ELIS 6 letters – YALIES

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters ELI, SEC, AHL, MSU, UGA, SAG, EDN, GUN, PUG, PUP 4 Letters ELIS, YALE, NCAA, MBYE, ZAGS, OTTO, PANT, TIGE, MACK, FLEA, VOLS 5 Letters APNEA, JOWLS, DARYL, BOWIE, YALIE, ERECT, TBONE, ANGEL, MACKS 6 Letters YALIES, LICHAA, ATHENS, MASCOT, SAPPER 7 Letters GEORGIA, BARRETT, MOUNTER, SANFORD, EDITION, MARINES, SLOBBER 8 Letters YALEBOWL, EDITIONS, DRUMMOND, TENACITY 9 Letters FOXHOUNDS, CHURCHILL, NEWSPAPER 10 Letters NEWSPAPERS 11 Letters ROLLINGGAIT, PUBLICATION 12 Letters PUBLICATIONS 13 Letters HOODORNAMENTS 14 Letters YALEUNIVERSITY

