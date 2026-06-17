The rumors arrive alongside reports of similar turmoil at Xbox studios, suggesting a broader wave of layoffs may be hitting the industry this summer.

Sony already booked a $765 million impairment on Bungie, and Destiny 2's player numbers have been declining sharply in recent months.

A French journalist claims Bungie could lay off at least 50% of its staff this summer, tied to the end of Destiny 2 content and Marathon's underperformance.

Bungie could be heading into one of its most painful periods yet. French journalist Sylvain Trinel has claimed on social media that the studio is preparing for layoffs affecting at least 50 percent of its workforce this summer, covering both permanent and contract staff. He tied the cuts directly to the end of Destiny 2 content updates and the ongoing fallout from Marathon's underwhelming launch.

This comes shortly after a separate report from Bloomberg's Jason Schreier, which stated Bungie was already planning significant layoffs following the decision to end new content for Destiny 2. There are also no current plans to move forward with a Destiny 3.

The Numbers Behind the Trouble

Metric Figure Sony's Bungie impairment loss (FY2025) ~$765 million Marathon estimated sales ~1.2 million copies Marathon reported budget $250 million+ Bungie layoffs (Oct 2023) ~100 jobs (8%) Bungie layoffs (Jul 2024) ~220 jobs (17%) Destiny 2 monthly active players (April 2026) 36,374 peak, down 58.8% Destiny 2 monthly active players (May 2026) 17,131 peak, down 52.9%

Sony already booked a $765 million writedown on Bungie in its FY2025 results, with the bulk of that charge landing in the same quarter Marathon launched and badly underperformed against its budget. Destiny 2's player numbers have also been sliding sharply month over month, which lines up uncomfortably with the timing of these new layoff rumors.

Why This Is Happening Now

It is hard to ignore the timing here. Bungie officially announced it would release its final live-service content update for Destiny 2 on June 9, 2026, closing out nearly twelve years of ongoing support for the game. With Marathon failing to find an audience and Destiny 2's player base shrinking month after month, the financial pressure on Bungie to cut costs makes sense even before factoring in Sony's broader live-service pullback.

What makes this particularly notable is that it is happening at the same time Xbox is dealing with its own wave of internal turmoil. Reports have already surfaced that Ninja Theory, Double Fine, and Compulsion Games are all negotiating their futures with Microsoft, with some possibly facing closure entirely. Seeing both major platform holders undergo studio-level layoffs and restructuring within the same window says a lot about where the industry currently stands regarding live-service investment in general.

Trinel has also warned of a wider industry "bloodbath" expected around July 1, suggesting Bungie may not be an isolated case this summer.

What Happens Next