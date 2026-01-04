If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Bunking Off, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Bunking Off – Crossword Clue Answers

Here are the Best Answers for the crossword clue: Bunking Off

6 letters – TRUANT

TRUANT 7 letters – SKIVING

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Bunking Off. The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 11 letters

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters AWL 4 Letters LASH 5 Letters SKIVE 6 Letters TRUANT, HIDING, FAKING, ROTING, DOZING, HAYING, SICKLY, FLEING, LIVING 7 Letters TRUANCY, SKIVING, ABSENCE, ITCHING, HOUSING, SELLING, FIBBING, BULLING, BEDDING, PORTING, DOSSING, KIPPING, STAYING 8 Letters BERTHING, CRIBBING 9 Letters HARBORING, GOSSIPING, DRIVELING, BETRAYING, REMAINING 10 Letters ABSTINENCE, QUARTERING, MISLEADING, DRIVELLING 11 Letters ABSENTEEISM, MALINGERING, VACATIONING

Hope you have found the answer to your crossword clue. If you come up with another answer to this clue, please do share your answer with us on our X/Twitter so we can update our database.