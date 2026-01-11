Home » Puzzles » Burrowing Animal – Crossword Clue Answers

Burrowing Animal – Crossword Clue Answers

  • 4 Letters – MOLE

Letter CountPotential Answer(s)
3 LettersANT, BAT
4 LettersVOLE, MOLE, PACA, SEAL, WORM
5 LettersEARTH, RATEL, RABBI, MOLAR, BADGE, MOLES, OTTER
6 LettersWOMBAT, MARMOT, BADGER, RABBIT, GOPHER, MOLEST, TUNNEL, GERBIL, COMBAT, BADGES, AGOUTI, SHREWS, EARTHS
7 LettersMEERKAT, ECHIDNA, ANTBEAR, MOSELLE
8 LettersAARDVARK, MOLEBOWL, MARMOSET
9 LettersARMADILLO, MOLESTING, GROUNDHOG, MOL*STING, FOSSORIAL, AARDVARKS
10 LettersPRAIRIEDOG
11 LettersGOPHERWHOLE
12 LettersGARBEDBADGER, MOLEBOWLMOLE
15 LettersBADGERVOLUNTEER
16 LettersBURROWINGSNAGRET

