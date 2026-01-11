If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Burrowing Animal, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Burrowing Animal- Crossword Clue Answers

Here are the Best Answers for the crossword clue: Burrowing Animal

4 Letters – MOLE

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Burrowing Animal. The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 16 letters.

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters ANT, BAT 4 Letters VOLE, MOLE, PACA, SEAL, WORM 5 Letters EARTH, RATEL, RABBI, MOLAR, BADGE, MOLES, OTTER 6 Letters WOMBAT, MARMOT, BADGER, RABBIT, GOPHER, MOLEST, TUNNEL, GERBIL, COMBAT, BADGES, AGOUTI, SHREWS, EARTHS 7 Letters MEERKAT, ECHIDNA, ANTBEAR, MOSELLE 8 Letters AARDVARK, MOLEBOWL, MARMOSET 9 Letters ARMADILLO, MOLESTING, GROUNDHOG, MOL*STING, FOSSORIAL, AARDVARKS 10 Letters PRAIRIEDOG 11 Letters GOPHERWHOLE 12 Letters GARBEDBADGER, MOLEBOWLMOLE 15 Letters BADGERVOLUNTEER 16 Letters BURROWINGSNAGRET

