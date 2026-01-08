Home » Puzzles » Cabinet Members – Crossword Clue Answers

If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Cabinet Members, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

  • 5 letters – FILES
  • 9 letters – MINISTERS

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Cabinet Members. The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 16 letters.

Letter CountPotential Answer(s)
3 LettersLCS, ANT
4 LettersMAAM, HERB, KEMP, RICE, AIDE
5 LettersFRONT, BENCH, FILES, CHINA, MADAM, LUJAN, GATES, ELDER, MAYOR, REEVE, STANS, AGENT, SHELF, SPICE, HINGE
6 LettersFEMALE, DISHES, POWELL, WARDEN
7 LettersADVISOR, EDMEESE, HEADMEN, SHALALA
8 LettersADVISERS, ADVISORS, VETERANS, ALDERMAN, MINISTER, DIPLOMAT, SINISTER, TOGOEAST, RODPAIGE, ASHCROFT, MIKEESPY
9 LettersMINISTERS, STATESMEN, PORTFOLIO, COMMISSAR, SELECTMAN
10 LettersFRONTBENCH, ADMINISTER, CHANCELLOR, CITYFATHER, COUNCILMAN, LEGISLATOR, MAGISTRATE, SUPERVISOR, POLITICIAN
11 LettersMINISTERIAL, ADMINISTERS, ADVISORTRIP, CITYMANAGER
12 LettersCOMMISSIONER
13 LettersFRONTBENCHERS, BURGHERMASTER, LORDPRIVYSEAL, PORSCHESPYDER
14 LettersUNDERSECRETARY
15 LettersMINISTEROFSTATE, ATTORNEYGENERAL, CONDOLEASERRICE
16 LettersFOREIGNSECRETARY

