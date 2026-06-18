Modern Warfare 4 follows in October 2026 as the next major Call of Duty release.

Both ports include full campaign, multiplayer, and Zombies content, ending a PlayStation drought that's lasted since the PS3 era.

Black Ops and Black Ops 2 are getting a PS4 and PS5 port in July 2026, developed by Treyarch and ported by Iron Galaxy.

Two of the most beloved entries in the Call of Duty franchise are making a long-awaited return to PlayStation, and this feels long overdue. Call of Duty Black Ops and Black Ops 2 are officially headed to PS4 and PS5 this summer, giving PlayStation players a chance to experience these classics on modern hardware for the first time in over a decade.

CoD Black Ops and Black Ops 2 Are Coming to PlayStation

Developer Treyarch and porting studio Iron Galaxy confirmed the news via social media, with a release window set for July 2026. Both games will be available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. You can check out the original announcement here:

It's official: the original Black Ops and Black Ops 2 are being ported to PlayStation in July, courtesy of our partners at @IronGalaxy. 🤝 pic.twitter.com/uqTZ6u09B5 — Treyarch (@Treyarch) June 17, 2026

I want to set your expectations early here, because these are ports and not remasters. You are not getting reworked textures or a gameplay overhaul. What you are getting is the original game, running on hardware that actually still gets supported, which by itself is a win for a lot of players.

Also, there is no exact release date within July, no pricing has been shared, and there is no word on how the multiplayer servers and matchmaking will actually function on PS4 and PS5.

What's Included in the Black Ops and Black Ops 2 PS Ports

Both ports come packed with everything the originals had to offer:

Campaign

Multiplayer

Zombies

The campaigns are intact, so you get the Cold War setting from the first Black Ops and the near-future storyline from Black Ops 2 that lets your choices change how missions play out. Multiplayer is also coming, which matters a lot since Black Ops 2 in particular is still brought up constantly as one of the best competitive shooters the franchise has ever made. And then there are Zombies, which have basically grown into their own genre at this point and started right here with these two games.

The thing that makes this announcement bigger than it might first seem is that Xbox players have been able to play both games for years through backward compatibility. PC players never lost access either. PlayStation owners are the ones who got stuck, since Sony never built backward compatibility for the PS3 generation. The only way to play these games on a PlayStation console for the last decade has been to track down an actual PS3 and hope it still works.

What's Coming Next for Call of Duty

If you're wondering where the CoD franchise is headed beyond these ports, the answer is Modern Warfare. The Black Ops sub-series is taking a break after Black Ops 6 (2024) and Black Ops 7 (2025) were released in back-to-back years. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 is the next major release, launching October 23rd, 2026, on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch 2, and PC. You can check out how many days you have left until the game drops.

For now, though, the focus is on what's arriving in July. Are you going to play Call of Duty Black Ops and Black Ops 2 on your PS4 and PS5?

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