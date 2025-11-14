Call of Duty Black Ops 7: All Free Campaign Rewards and How to Get Them

Shared weapon progression in Call of Duty Black Ops 7 is a welcoming addition, allowing you to use the unlocked guns in any of the game modes. There are numerous weapons and other rewards that can be unlocked simply by playing the latest co-op campaign of the game and progressing through the story. But, do you know which items you can obtain through this method? Well, this article lists all the Call of Duty Black Ops 7 campaign rewards and also tells you how to unlock them.

How to Unlock all the Free Campaign Rewards

It is very easy to get your hands on all the free campaign rewards in Call of Duty Black Ops 7. All you need to do is keep playing the story mode and complete all the missions. Each mission unlocks certain rewards, including free weapon blueprints and emotes that you can use across the game modes. You can unlock a total of 11 rewards by playing the campaign in Call of Duty Black Ops 7, which gives you access to a couple of great rewards in the game.

As stated, you can use these weapons and emotes in all the game modes, including Zombies and multiplayer. This might eventually integrate into Call of Duty Warzone as well after Season 1.

List of all Call of Duty Black Ops 7 Campaign Rewards

Below, we have listed all the free campaign rewards that you can obtain when playing the game. The list includes the missions that you must complete to unlock these rewards.

Reward Mission Number Mission Name ‘Irides One’ M15 Mod 0 Weapon Blueprint Mission 1 Exposure ‘Ratted Out’ Decal Mission 2 Inside ‘Phantom’ Shadow SK Weapon Blueprint Mission 3 Distortion ‘Sniper, No Sniping’ Emblem Mission 4 Escalation ‘Lock-in Shock’ Emote Mission 5 Disruption ‘Wing Clipper’ Weapon Charm Mission 6 Collapse ‘It’s a Clap’ Finishing Move Mission 7 Fracture ‘Guilded Tower’ Loading Screen Mission 8 Quarantine ‘Razorfire Vortex’ Ryden 45K Weapon Blueprint Mission 9 Suppression ‘Bot Buster’ Equipment Skin Mission 10 Breakpoint ‘Grounded’ Mason Operator Skin Mission 11 Containment

Also read”

Once you complete the campaign, you will gain access to the Endgame, which is the final boss fight with Dr. Falkner. This is a 1-32 player mode where you must defeat him to obtain numerous rewards, including secret ones like the ‘No Fear’ skin. So, launch the game and start defeating enemies to claim your free rewards.