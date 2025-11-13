All Multiplayer Maps in Call of Duty Black Ops 7

Update on November 13th: Added all the newest multiplayer maps in Black Ops 7.

Black Ops 7 is coming in hot with a massive selection of maps right from the start. You’re getting 16 6v6 maps at launch, plus two big Skirmish maps for 20v20 battles. And just a few days after launch on November 20th, the legendary Nuketown 2025 drops in the Preseason. That’s a lot of battlegrounds to learn. Let’s break down every available map so you know what you’re getting into.

Small 6v6 Multiplayer Maps in Black Ops 7

These are your tight, fast-paced arenas where every second counts:

1. Blackheart

This map takes place on a Guild drilling platform in the ocean. The main fight happens around a big drill in the center. You can also move toward the barge filled with containers and machines. There’s a diving bell area for flanking, but be careful near the grinder pit. One wrong step and you’re done!

2. Colossus

You’ll battle in a sinking resort in the Caribbean Sea. Fights happen in the atrium, bar, and maintenance areas. Outside, you can move across broken helipads and floating debris. The map has lots of chaos and vertical movement.

3. Cortex

Set in a secret lab built into a Mediterranean cliff. You’ll fight through labs and containment rooms. The underpass in the middle is key for control, or you can risk the skybridge that hangs over the water.

4. Flagship

This map is set under an old aircraft carrier that’s being repaired. You can ride an ascender to reach the gantry above or fight through the work area below. It’s all close-quarters combat with sparks flying everywhere.

5. Hijacked

The classic superyacht map returns, now docked in Tokyo Bay. Fights happen all over the ship, especially on the center deck. You can also head below deck to the engine room if the top gets too crowded.

6. Homestead

Battle at David Mason’s childhood home in Alaska. The map has a cabin, sheds, and icy water you can dive into to move around, though it causes damage. The Northern Lights glow above the fight.

7. Paranoia

Something weird is happening at this hospital. Half the map looks normal, the other half is a nightmare with floating debris and red light everywhere. The map plays with your head, mixing reality and hallucination. Keep your focus here, or you’ll get picked off.

8. Nuketown 2025 (Preseason – November 20)

The fan favorite is back with a futuristic twist. Two mirrored houses face each other across a central street. Mannequins and vehicles are scattered around, and fights happen in seconds. When the match ends, the whole town gets destroyed. With Wall Jumping added, you’ve got more ways to move around than ever before.

Medium 6v6 Multiplayer Maps in Black Ops 7

These maps give you more room to breathe and let you choose between different playstyles.

1. Den

This is a Japanese feudal castle that’s been turned into a Guild tech base. Most fights happen in the main courtyard, but you can also battle in the dojo or conference room. Broken rooftops link the armory and garage. Stay quick and hold key spots to win.

2. Exposure

You’re deep in the Australian Outback at a solar plant installation that’s been hit by a tank assault. There’s open ground for long-range fights, but you can climb a suspended Guild crate for height advantage. Use the tower and storage units for cover.

3. Expresss

The fast-train station returns, now run by Sunrise Railways. You’ll fight on the tracks, inside a parked bullet train, and through the terminal. Snipers watch from the control room, and trains still speed by, so try not to get hit by them.

4. Imprint

A frozen robotics factory in Alaska where the Guild manufactures drones and tanks. You’ll fight through indoor corridors and icy outdoor ledges where snipers thrive. Look for inclinator control panels that give you a lift through the snowy areas.

5. Raid

This luxury beachside mansion is set on Japan’s coast now. Combat happens in the open courtyard and inside the house. There’s even a basketball court for showdowns, and you can dive into the pool to escape or flank.

6. Retrieval

A GUILD stealth aircraft has crashed in Alaska, leaving wreckage across ice caves and frozen streams. Use tunnels and underpasses near the payload to surprise enemies.

7. Scar

Silverbrook is a small Alaskan town with both old and modern touches. You’ll fight through the general store, health clinic, and Old Bear diner. The motel balcony gives a strong view of the streets below.

8. The Forge

The GUILD’s R&D harbor lab, where new weapons are built. Two main wings are linked by covered walkways that meet at a test area with rotating walls and a defense turret. Every room feels like an experiment zone here.

9. Toshin

A Guild monorail just crashed in a neon-lit Japanese shopping district. Fight through the park, market, and upper walkways around the wreck. This map is all about verticality and quick reflexes. If you’re not fast, you’re dead.

Large Skirmish Multiplayer Maps in Black Ops 7 (20v20)

These maps are built for all-out war with vehicles and massive team fights.

Mission: Edge

Avalon’s downtown district with high-rise hotels, cafes, and courtyards. Use ascenders to reach upper floors or stay on the streets for vehicle combat. Capture rooftops and control zones across this vertical battlefield.

Mission: Tide

A fortified coastal base on Avalon’s shores. Fight on the beaches before breaching the compound walls. Inside, there’s an armory, mess hall, and barracks you can navigate on foot or in vehicles. Climb towers for commanding views of the entire map.

Maps That Support 2v2 Mode

If you want more intimate 2v2 duels, these maps work for that too:

Blackheart

Cortex

Flagship

Paranoia

All multiplayer maps in Black Ops 7 are giving you variety right out of the gate. You’ve got three remastered classics from Black Ops 2 (Express, Hijacked, and Raid), plus 13 brand-new maps with fresh designs and mechanics.

The maps cover every style of play. If you like fast, aggressive gameplay, stick to the small maps. If you prefer tactical, long-range combat, the medium maps have plenty of sightlines. And if you want chaos with vehicles and huge teams, the Skirmish maps deliver. Black Ops 7 is releasing very soon. Don’t forget to check the system requirements before you download the game. Then, you can start learning the layouts and racking up wins. The battlefield is waiting!