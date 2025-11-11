How to Preload Call of Duty Black Ops 7?

Call of Duty Black Ops 7 launches soon, and Activision has confirmed preload availability starting November 10th. Players who pre-ordered the game or have active Game Pass subscriptions can begin downloading four days before the official November 14th release. This guide covers everything you need to know about preloading Black Ops 7 across all platforms, including file sizes and regional start times.

Call of Duty Black Ops 7 preload begins on Sunday, November 10, 2025 at 12:00 PM EST. This gives players four full days to download the game before it officially launches on November 14th. The preload is available to anyone who pre-ordered the game or holds an active Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or PC Game Pass subscription.

Here’s when preload starts across major regions:

Region/Country Preload Start Time United States (EST) Sunday, November 10 at 12:00 PM United Kingdom (BST) Sunday, November 10 at 5:00 PM Europe (CET) Sunday, November 10 at 6:00 PM Brazil (BRT) Sunday, November 10 at 2:00 PM Russia (MST) Sunday, November 10 at 8:00 PM India (IST) Sunday, November 10 at 10:30 PM Japan (JST) Monday, November 11 at 2:00 AM Australia (AEDT) Monday, November 11 at 4:00 AM

Starting your download early ensures the game is ready to play the moment Black Ops 7 officially launches on November 14th.

Countdown to Black Ops 7 Preload

Track the exact time remaining until Black Ops 7 preload begins with our countdown timer below (showing EST time).

How to Preload Black Ops 7 on PC

PC players can preload Black Ops 7 through Steam, Battle.net, or the PC Game Pass client. You’ll need either a pre-order or an active Game Pass subscription to access the preload.

For Steam users, launch the Steam client and navigate to Black Ops 7’s store page . When the preload window opens on November 10th at the scheduled time, you’ll see an option to begin downloading. Select it to start the preload process. The game will appear in your library and download like any other Steam title.

. When the preload window opens on November 10th at the scheduled time, you’ll see an option to begin downloading. Select it to start the preload process. The game will appear in your library and download like any other Steam title. Battle.net users should open the Battle.net launcher and find Black Ops 7 in their game library or store page. The preload option will become available at the scheduled time. Click it to begin downloading the game components you want.

and find Black Ops 7 in their game library or store page. The preload option will become available at the scheduled time. Click it to begin downloading the game components you want. PC Game Pass subscribers can access the preload through the Xbox app on Windows. Open the app, find Black Ops 7, and select the preload option when it becomes available. The game will download through the Xbox app’s download manager.

How to Preload Black Ops 7 on PlayStation

PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 owners must first pre-purchase Black Ops 7 from the PlayStation Store to access the preload. After completing your purchase, navigate to your Library section where you’ll find Black Ops 7 listed among your games.

Select the Black Ops 7 in your library and choose the Download option. The PlayStation system will begin downloading the game to your console’s storage.

The preload will continue downloading in rest mode if you enable that option in your PlayStation settings. This allows the game to download overnight or while you’re away from the console, ensuring it’s ready when you return.

How to Preload Black Ops 7 on Xbox

Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S players can preload through either a pre-order or an active Game Pass Ultimate subscription. Open the Xbox Store and navigate to Black Ops 7’s store page. When the preload window opens, you’ll see a preload option become available.

Select the preload button to begin downloading Black Ops 7 to your Xbox console. The download will proceed through the standard Xbox download manager, where you can monitor progress.

Xbox consoles support background downloads, so the preload can continue while the console is in standby mode. Enable this feature in your Xbox settings to ensure the download completes even when you’re not actively using the system.

After the preload completes, Black Ops 7 officially launches worldwide on November 14, 2025. The preload ensures the game is fully installed and ready to play the moment servers go live on launch day, eliminating wait times and letting you jump straight into the action.

That’s everything you need to know about preloading Call of Duty Black Ops 7. Start your download on November 10th at 12:00 PM EST (9:00 AM PST) to be ready for the November 14th launch!