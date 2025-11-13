Call of Duty Black Ops 7 Release Date, Time, and Countdown Timer

Call of Duty Black Ops 7 is about to roll out, and the community is barely holding its excitement. However, the game will be available at different times depending on where you live. Hence, it is crucial to know when the game rolls out so that you don’t miss the launch or get behind others in joining the fun. This article provides the exact Call of Duty Black Ops 7 release date and time, along with a countdown timer to help you keep track of when the game rolls out.

Call of Duty Black Ops 7 Release Date and Time

Call of Duty Black Ops 7 will go live globally on November 14th, 2025, at local midnight for consoles. However, PC players in some specific regions will get access to the game slightly early. This means you can start playing Treyarch’s latest title on November 13 if you belong to some North American regions. We have added a table with the exact timing for both console and PC releases for various regions across the globe.

Regions PC Release Time Console Release Time USA (West) Nov 13 – 9:00 AM PST Nov 13 – 9:00 AM PST USA (East) Nov 14 – 12:00 AM EST Nov 14 – 12:00 AM EST UK Nov 14 – 5:00 AM GMT Nov 14 – 12:00 AM GMT Europe (West) Nov 14 – 6:00 AM CET Nov 14 – 12:00 AM CET Brazil Nov 14 – 2:00 AM BRT Nov 14 – 12:00 AM BRT India Nov 14 – 10:30 PM IST Nov 14 – 12:00 AM IST Japan Nov 14 – 2:00 AM JST Nov 14 – 12:00 AM JST Australia Nov 14 – 12:00 AM AEDT Nov 14 – 4:00 PM AEDT

We also have a countdown timer to further help you keep track of the game’s release date.

What’s Coming With the Game?

The upcoming Call of Duty Black Ops 7 is claimed to be the “biggest Black Ops yet”. This means you will get hefty content, including weapons, maps, characters, and more. We have listed some of the content that you might get to enjoy in the game.

An arsenal of 28 weapons, available from day 1. The roster includes popular ones like MPC-25 and Peacemaker.

Access to 18 maps since launch. This includes remasters like Raid, Express, and Hijacked.

A campaign where you can join four players.

16 mastery camos available from launch.

A Zombie map called Ashes of the Damned, which is a brand-new round-based match.

With this, you’ve reached the end of this article. Make sure to download and launch the game once it rolls out.