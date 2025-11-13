Home » Gaming » Call of Duty Black Ops 7 Release Date, Time, and Countdown Timer

Call of Duty Black Ops 7 is about to roll out, and the community is barely holding its excitement. However, the game will be available at different times depending on where you live. Hence, it is crucial to know when the game rolls out so that you don’t miss the launch or get behind others in joining the fun. This article provides the exact Call of Duty Black Ops 7 release date and time, along with a countdown timer to help you keep track of when the game rolls out.

Call of Duty Black Ops 7 Release Date

Call of Duty Black Ops 7 will go live globally on November 14th, 2025, at local midnight for consoles. However, PC players in some specific regions will get access to the game slightly early. This means you can start playing Treyarch’s latest title on November 13 if you belong to some North American regions. We have added a table with the exact timing for both console and PC releases for various regions across the globe.

RegionsPC Release TimeConsole Release Time
USA (West)Nov 13 – 9:00 AM PSTNov 13 – 9:00 AM PST
USA (East)Nov 14 – 12:00 AM ESTNov 14 – 12:00 AM EST
UKNov 14 – 5:00 AM GMTNov 14 – 12:00 AM GMT
Europe (West)Nov 14 – 6:00 AM CETNov 14 – 12:00 AM CET
BrazilNov 14 – 2:00 AM BRTNov 14 – 12:00 AM BRT
IndiaNov 14 – 10:30 PM ISTNov 14 – 12:00 AM IST
JapanNov 14 – 2:00 AM JSTNov 14 – 12:00 AM JST
AustraliaNov 14 – 12:00 AM AEDTNov 14 – 4:00 PM AEDT

We also have a countdown timer to further help you keep track of the game’s release date.

What’s Coming With the Game?

The upcoming Call of Duty Black Ops 7 is claimed to be the “biggest Black Ops yet”. This means you will get hefty content, including weapons, maps, characters, and more. We have listed some of the content that you might get to enjoy in the game.

  • An arsenal of 28 weapons, available from day 1. The roster includes popular ones like MPC-25 and Peacemaker.
  • Access to 18 maps since launch. This includes remasters like Raid, Express, and Hijacked.
  • A campaign where you can join four players.
  • 16 mastery camos available from launch.
  • A Zombie map called Ashes of the Damned, which is a brand-new round-based match.

With this, you’ve reached the end of this article. Make sure to download and launch the game once it rolls out.

