Call of Duty Black Ops 7 System Requirements and Supported Platforms

With Call of Duty Black Ops 7 almost out, it is natural to wonder if your PC can handle Treyarch’s new title. With video game graphics reaching new highs with every launch, it’s every PC player’s nightmare to keep track of the system requirements. Additionally, numerous console players must also be wondering if the game will be available on their device. Well, this article not only provides the Call of Duty Black Ops 7 system requirements but also lists all the platforms that will have access to the upcoming title.
Call of Duty Black Ops 7 System Requirements
The Call of Duty Black Ops 7 System Requirements can be slightly confusing. Hence, we have provided both the minimum as well as the recommended PC specs that will run the game.
|Requirement
|Minimum
|Recommended
|OS
|Windows 10 64 Bit
|Windows 11 64 Bit
|Processor
|AMD Ryzen 5 1400 or Intel Core i5-6600
|AMD Ryzen 5 1600X or Intel Core i7-6700K
|Memory
|8 GB RAM
|12 GB RAM
|Graphics
|AMD Radeon RX 470, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 / 1060, or Intel Arc A580
|AMD Radeon RX 6600XT, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, or Intel Arc B580
|DirectX
|Version 12
|Version 12
|Storage
|SSD with 161 GB of of available space at launch
|SSD with 161 GB of available space at launch
CoD BO7 Supported Platforms
Next, we have listed all the platforms that can run Call of Duty Black Ops 7.
- PlayStation
- Xbox
- PC (Steam)
- Battle.net
- Xbox PC
While the developer hasn’t confirmed the list of handled consoles that will be able to run the game, it is fair to assume that most of them running SteamOS or other Linux-based operating systems will be able to handle the game. However, this is yet to be claimed by the developer, so take the information with a grain of salt. We will further update this article once more information is available.