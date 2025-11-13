Home » Gaming » Call of Duty Black Ops 7 System Requirements and Supported Platforms

Call of Duty Black Ops 7 System Requirements and Supported Platforms

by Swastik Sharma
written by Swastik Sharma 0 comment

With Call of Duty Black Ops 7 almost out, it is natural to wonder if your PC can handle Treyarch’s new title. With video game graphics reaching new highs with every launch, it’s every PC player’s nightmare to keep track of the system requirements. Additionally, numerous console players must also be wondering if the game will be available on their device. Well, this article not only provides the Call of Duty Black Ops 7 system requirements but also lists all the platforms that will have access to the upcoming title.

Call of Duty Black Ops 7 System Requirements

Call of Duty Black Ops 7 System Requirements

The Call of Duty Black Ops 7 System Requirements can be slightly confusing. Hence, we have provided both the minimum as well as the recommended PC specs that will run the game.

RequirementMinimumRecommended
OSWindows 10 64 BitWindows 11 64 Bit
ProcessorAMD Ryzen 5 1400 or Intel Core i5-6600AMD Ryzen 5 1600X or Intel Core i7-6700K
Memory8 GB RAM12 GB RAM
GraphicsAMD Radeon RX 470, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 / 1060, or Intel Arc A580AMD Radeon RX 6600XT, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, or Intel Arc B580
DirectXVersion 12Version 12
StorageSSD with 161 GB of of available space at launchSSD with 161 GB of available space at launch

Also read:

CoD BO7 Supported Platforms

Call of Duty Black Ops 7 System Requirements

Next, we have listed all the platforms that can run Call of Duty Black Ops 7.

  • PlayStation
  • Xbox
  • PC (Steam)
  • Battle.net
  • Xbox PC

While the developer hasn’t confirmed the list of handled consoles that will be able to run the game, it is fair to assume that most of them running SteamOS or other Linux-based operating systems will be able to handle the game. However, this is yet to be claimed by the developer, so take the information with a grain of salt. We will further update this article once more information is available.

Swastik is a gaming writer at Techwiser with a passion for video games rivaled only by the size of his ever-growing backlog. He often fantasizes about spawning into the worlds of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt or Halo, though only if he could be a Witcher or a Spartan himself. When he's not busy covering the latest gaming news, he can be found reading a good book, watching anime, or riding his motorcycle.

You may also like

How to Play Black Ops 7 Using the New Zealand...

Call of Duty Black Ops 7 Release Date, Time, and...

Mech Arena Codes (November 2025)

Roblox Navy Tycoon Codes (November 2025)

Roblox Flick Codes (November 2025)

Roblox Raft Tycoon Codes (November 2025)

Roblox FNAF Eternal Nights Codes (November 2025)

Where Winds Meet Icons and Symbols Meaning

How to Kill the Queen With One Grenade in Arc...

How to Get Moe’s Five Gun in Fortnite