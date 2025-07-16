Home » Gaming » Call of Duty Warzone Codes (July 2025)

Call of Duty Warzone Codes (July 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Call of Duty Warzone codes on July 16, 2025.

Call of Duty Warzone is an incredibly popular battle royale title, offering tons of content and adventure. While you don’t have to spend a dime on most of the in-game items, several amazing skins, weapons blueprints, and bundles are locked behind the game’s premium currency, forcing players to purchase COD Points. However, the developer sometimes releases codes, allowing you to redeem them for various rewards. This article lists all the active Call of Duty Warzone codes that can currently be used.

Call of Duty Warzone Codes

Active Call of Duty Warzone Codes

Below is the complete list of all the active Warzone Codes that can be redeemed for rewards.

  • KYHPCVYSNP6HY – Redeem this code for the Verdansk is Back Calling Card and 30 minutes of Double Weapon XP
  • KZE3K7ENKV6RW – Redeem this code for the KB High Road Calling Card

Expired Call of Duty Warzone Codes

Next, we have all the expired codes that can no longer be redeemed in the game.

  • X5VC-M8QW3-4170
  • VZ5Y-KJ4C0-ECJ4
  • XBLX3-HN7X7-7NAH7
  • CDLCHAMP23
  • GZ28-T7TY5-L618
  • 6679-S2JL9-55WB
  • GNMR-92L0Z-QF12
  • SX4G-73D55-RNJ7

How to Redeem the Call of Duty Warzone Codes

To redeem the codes, you must follow the instructions mentioned below:

  1. Open a web browser and head over to the official Call of Duty website.
  2. Log in to your account by entering your credentials.
  3. Look for the ‘Redeem Your Code‘ section.
  4. Type or paste a working code in the ‘Enter your code here‘ box.
  5. Click on the Redeem Code icon to collect the rewards.
How to Get More Warzone Codes

The best place to get more codes for Call of Duty Warzone is by bookmarking this page and checking it frequently. You can also check the back of a product if Activision partners up with them, which happens quite a lot. You can also follow the COD Updates X page for regular patch notes and other updates.

How to Fix COD Warzone Code Not Working – Troubleshooting

There are various reasons why your code might not work in the game. We have listed some of the reasons below.

  • Server Issue – You should restart the game and log back in to check if the issue is resolved.
  • Code Has Expired – You might get an error when redeeming a code if it has expired.
  • Incorrect Code – Typing the wrong code will also give you an error. We recommend copy-pasting the codes instead of typing them manually.
  • Code Already Claimed – You will get an error if you try to redeem a code that you have already used.

This brings us to the end of the guide. Make sure to redeem the codes while they last.

